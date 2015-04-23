New England Patriots work out DL prospect at Buffalo pro day

There were eight teams present for Buffalo's pro day March 12. Sixteen players, none of whom was at the combine, worked out indoors on FieldTurf.
Kristjan Sokoli (6-foot-5, 290 pounds), a defensive lineman, ran the 40 in 4.84 and 4.88 seconds. He had a 38-inch vertical and 9-11 broad jump. He had a 4.36 short shuttle and 7.25 3-cone drill. And he had 31 strength lifts. Sokoli has had four team visits -- with the Seattle Seahawks, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, and New York Giants. The Patriots also worked him out at his pro day. Sokoli will probably be a seventh-round pick or priority free agent.
Andre Davis (6-foot-3 7/8, 314 pounds), a guard, ran 5.06 and 5.15 in the 40. He had a 32 1/2-inch vertical and 9-3 broad jump. He ran a 4.77 short shuttle and 7.84 3-cone drill. He has 32 7/8-inch arms and threw up the bar 23 times. Davis had a good workout that will attract attention to him as a free agent.