New England Patriots work out DL prospect at Buffalo pro day

Kristjan Sokoli (6-foot-5, 290 pounds), a defensive lineman, ran the 40 in 4.84 and 4.88 seconds. He had a 38-inch vertical and 9-11 broad jump. He had a 4.36 short shuttle and 7.25 3-cone drill. And he had 31 strength lifts. Sokoli has had four team visits -- with the Seattle Seahawks, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, and New York Giants. The Patriots also worked him out at his pro day. Sokoli will probably be a seventh-round pick or priority free agent.