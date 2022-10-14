New civil lawsuit filed against Browns QB Deshaun Watson 

A new civil lawsuit was filed against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Thursday alleging sexual misconduct during a massage session at a Houston hotel in December of 2020.

The suit alleges Watson "attempted to solicit sexually related acts with plaintiff," who is identified as "Jane Doe" and was filed in Harris County (Texas) District Court.

Watson is currently serving an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy after 24 women filed civil suits against him alleging sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions.

The civil lawsuit filed on Thursday -- and any others alleging the same conduct to have occurred prior to Aug. 18 when Watson was officially fined and suspended -- would not impact the terms of Watson's settlement nor subject him to any further league discipline, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

Watson on Aug. 18 was suspended 11 games and required to pay a $5 million fine, undergo an evaluation by a clinician and to undertake regular, mandatory counseling.

Should allegations arise of a different nature or that are alleged to have occurred after his suspension ruling was finalized, the NFL could investigate.

Watson, who on Monday returned to the Browns team facility for the initial time since Aug. 30, has reached confidential settlements with 23 of 24 women who previously filed lawsuits against him alleging sexual misconduct.