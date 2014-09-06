Nevada QB Cody Fajardo goes over 10,000 yards in total offense

Cody Fajardo replaced Colin Kaepernick as Nevada's starting quarterback, and Fajardo on Friday night followed Kaepernick in becoming one of just three Wolf Pack players to exceed 10,000 total yards in his career.
Kaepernick, who was at Nevada from 2007-10, finished his career with a school-record 14,210 total yards. Fajardo (6-foot-2, 215 pounds), a senior from the Los Angeles area, has 10,178, which is third-most in school history. David Neill (1998-2001) is second with 11,145, but Fajardo should pass him sometime on the next month.
Fajardo ran for 100 yards and passed for another 110 Friday night in helping Nevada down Washington State 24-13. His pass-yardage total was his lowest since 2011, his first season as Kaepernick's replacement, but he had a 55-yard scamper in the second quarter to set up a TD that gave the Wolf Pack a 14-0 lead.
Fajardo is considered a potential third-day draft pick. He is one of only two current players with at least 30 rushing TDs and 30 passing TDs, and he owns a career completion percentage of 67.7.
Washington State quarterback Connor Halliday threw for 389 yards, with one TD and two interceptions. He has thrown for 921 yards in two games this season, but the Cougars are 0-2. They have FCS foe Portland State next week, but get Oregon on Sept. 20.
