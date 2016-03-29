Nephew of Junior Seau works out at Nevada's pro day

Defensive end Ian Seau -- 6-foot-2 1/4, 250 pounds -- is the nephew of Pro Football Hall of Famer Junior Seau. At the pro day, Seau did the 40-yard dash in 4.68 and 4.75 seconds. He had a 34 1/2-inch vertical jump and 9-foot-9 broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.51 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.63 seconds. He did 22 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. The general feeling is that Seau is a better defensive end prospect, than linebacker, for the NFL. NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierleindescribes Seau as a "pursuit zombie."