Nelson Agholor puts on show in USC win over California

The impressive outing might have come against one of the worst pass defenses in the country, but Agholor no doubt will enjoy watching the film in the coming days. It was a performance that evoked some of the other big days by wide receivers in the Cardinal and Gold recently, including Buffalo Bills star Robert Woods' school-record 17 receptions in a 2011 game and the career day Marqise Lee had against Arizona two seasons ago. Agholor didn't quite rack up the stats those two did, but was every bit as dominant in a game that wasn't as close as the final score indicated.