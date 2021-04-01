Neil's Top 5 tight ends in NFL history

1. ROB GRONKOWSKI

While his critics may point to some injury and durability issues during his nine seasons with New England, Rob Gronkowski was the most impossible to defend tight end in league history when healthy. And after winning three Super Bowl rings with the Patriots, Gronk returned to the NFL in 2020 to win another title with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. By catching two touchdowns in that Super Bowl victory over Kansas City, Gronkowski reminded us all there has never been such a prolific postseason receiver – at any position. Gronk has 566 catches for 8,484 yards and 86 touchdowns during his career – others have greater numbers but none has scared defenses as much on a down to down basis.

2. TONY GONZALEZ

The durability that evaded Gronkowski was a hallmark of Tony Gonzalez's Hall of Fame career as he missed just two games in 17 years. Gonzalez retired with 1,325 catches for 15,127 yards and 111 touchdowns and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019. The former Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons star never won a Super Bowl, but he played his part every Sunday and was named All-Pro six times and to the Pro Bowl on 14 occasions. He was named to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 2000s and to the NFL's 100th Anniversary team. There are plenty of pundits who would have Gonzalez placed atop of this list and there is no doubting his greatness.

3. ANTONIO GATES

While he may not have created the same matchup nightmares as Gronk nor been as flashy as Gonzalez, Antonio Gates put together a Hall of Fame career with the San Diego Chargers. He was the team's main safety valve for pretty much all of his 16 seasons in Southern California. His connection with Philip Rivers was one of the best in NFL history. A former basketball player who entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2003, Gates was the model of consistency who could reel in almost any pass thrown his way, even when not open. Bodying defenders out of the picture, Gates caught 955 career passes for 11,841 yards and a record 116 touchdowns. A final football resting place in Canton, Ohio, beckons.

4. KELLEN WINSLOW

When looking at the pure numbers, Kellen Winslow doesn't belong on this list. But we have to consider the era in which he played and how much a certain player re-defined his position. Winslow was an older version of Gronk as he starred for the San Diego Chargers from 1979 to 1987 before injury cut short his Hall of Fame career. In an era when many tight ends were used like extra offensive tackles, Winslow was described as "a wide receiver in a lineman's body" and he became a feared deep threat with Dan Fouts at quarterback. Winslow led the NFL in receptions in the 1980 and 1981 seasons. He played one of the single greatest playoff games in league history at the end of the 1981 campaign as he caught 13 passes for 166 yards and one touchdown in a 41-38 overtime win against Miami. That game only reached sudden death because Winslow blocked a Dolphins field goal attempt with 13 seconds remaining. A cramp-stricken and exhausted Winslow being helped off the field by teammates remains one of the most enduring images in NFL history.

5. MIKE DITKA