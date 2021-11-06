Neil Reynolds' Week 9 Wrap

Who's Hot…

Cleveland's Defense… Cleveland set the tone early in Sunday's 41-16 dismantling of the Cincinnati Bengals as Denzel Ward stepped in front of a would-be touchdown pass from Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase and took it 99 yards the other way for a score. The Browns made it their business to shut down the Burrow-to-Chase connection that had tormented defenses for the first seven weeks of this season. Burrow threw for just 282 yards, no touchdowns and was picked twice; both coming when targeting Chase, who was well covered all night long by the likes of Ward, Greg Newsome and John Johnson, also fumbled after a catch and was held to six catches for 49 yards. Cleveland's defensive front was also feisty, getting to Burrow and dropping him five times. Myles Garrett continues to play like a beast and his 1 ½ sacks now gives him an NFL-high 12 on the year. The Browns have endured some ups and downs this year but mark Sunday down as a good day at the office.

Jonathan Taylor… We shouldn't let the fact he played last Thursday night distract us. Few players in the NFL are in as great a form as the Indianapolis Colts running back, who rushed for 172 yards and two touchdowns in Week 9's 45-30 thrashing of the New York Jets. Taylor is explosive and as good as they come at the running back position. And he is in historic form. Taylor became the first player since LaDainian Tomlinson in his NFL MVP season of 2006 to record six straight 100-yard scrimmage and one rushing touchdown days in the same campaign. If the Colts can keep riding Taylor, they are going to be in the AFC wild card race down the stretch.

Justin Herbert… I was watching the Los Angeles Chargers' young quarterback very closely as he took on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night. Herbert was effectively shut down by the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots in his previous two outings – both losses. The response was terrific as Herbert hit on 32 of 38 attempts for 356 yards. He threw for two touchdowns and ran for another score and put the Chargers back on top of the AFC West and right in the middle of the AFC playoff race.

Who's Not…

Sam Darnold… Carolina's quarterback is coming apart at the seams and Sunday was a reminder that he simply cannot match up against Bill Belichick and his wily defensive schemes. Darnold threw for just 172 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions in an ugly 24-6 loss. Darnold posted a quarterback rating of 26.3. I've been playing around with the passer rating formula in an attempt to see just how bad this outing was. Put it this way, if I had played quarterback for Carolina last night and thrown a total of 157 passes with 152 of them going straight into the ground and five more being intercepted, I would have the same rating of 26.3. Darnold has now been held to a passer rating under 70 in five straight games and Carolina have lost five of six. They are worse off than when Teddy Bridgewater was at the helm in 2020.

Jordan Love… All through his rookie campaign of 2020, we heard how Jordan Love was nowhere close to being ready to assume the role of full-time starter with the Green Bay Packers. That remains the case halfway through the 2021 campaign given what we saw on Sunday night as Love subbed for Aaron Rodgers. The young passer was simply not up to the task of handling the blitzes thrown his way by Steve Spagnuolo, completing 19 of 34 passes for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Sunday's loss in Kansas City showed me that the Packers are going to contend the rest of the way – their defense played really well – and that Rodgers has plenty of leverage should he wish to negotiate a new deal to remain in Green Bay for 2022 and beyond. Based on Sunday, Packers fans need to hope that number 12 sticks around.