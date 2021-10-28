Neil Reynolds' Week 8 Wrap

Who's Hot…

Matthew Stafford… The Los Angeles Rams are 7-1 following Sunday's 38-22 demolition of the Houston Texans. And don't let that final score fool you. This was 38-0 midway through the final period when the Rams pulled their starters, including Stafford. I've seen enough to know that Stafford is no fluke and is a genuine superstar under Sean McVay and an MVP contender. The Rams can win it all based on how Stafford is playing right now. He has 22 touchdown passes which is the second-most through eight games in franchise history (Kurt Warner threw 24 in 1999). Stafford is everything we thought he could be in Detroit… and way, way more.

The Green Bay Packers… With no Davante Adams or Allen Lazard at wide receiver, and wafer thin at cornerback, the Packers went into the Arizona desert last Thursday night and recorded a 24-21 win over the previously-unbeaten Cardinals. That's now seven in a row for the Packers since losing on opening weekend to the New Orleans Saints. What is most impressive is that Green Bay have racked up win after win without really wowing us. They have been very business-like and are now in pole position as the number one seed in the NFC.

Deebo Samuel… While there are many ups and downs at the quarterback position in San Francisco, one passing game constant for the 49ers has been the form of Deebo Samuel, who was a key part of Sunday's 33-22 win in Chicago. Samuel caught six passes for 171 yards, giving him a total of 819 receiving yards on the season. That is the most through the first seven games in team history, breaking the mark of 781 set by the great Jerry Rice in 1986. As I said on Sky Sports on Sunday evening, it doesn't matter what stat comes at the end of a sentence that includes the words 'breaking a record previously held by Jerry Rice.' That's some very impressive company for one of the most dynamic run-after-catch receiving threats in the game today.

Who's Not…

Carson Wentz… The Colts played hard for almost all of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, but their quarterback buried them with two late interceptions. The first one out of his own end zone was another bone-headed example of how Wentz is often too frantic and all too often tries to do too much. But that pick six can also be blamed on pressure. Wentz couldn't take the sack as a safety likely ends the game and he couldn't throw it away as that would have resulted in two points for the Titans. But he could have fired it at the feet of Nyhiem Hines, who was just in front of him. Instead, Wentz lofted a left-hander back into the pack and Elijah Molden scored. The overtime pick was unforgivable. He had an open man in the flat on first and 10 yet fired into triple coverage only for Kevin Byard to pounce for the interception. That set up the winning kick for the Titans and left me wondering if Wentz can ever rid the mistakes from his game.

A.J. Green… He never turned around! Arizona's wide receiver just never expected Kyler Murray's pass to be thrown to him at the end of Green Bay's Thursday Night Football win over the Cardinals. Only Green and Murray know whose fault this was, but it sure looked like Green should have turned for the back-shoulder throw. At least if he had turned around, he could have knocked away Rasul Douglas' interception. A stunning mistake was made here. We'll just never know the full details. And what is it about that end zone at that stadium when it comes to stunning late-game interceptions. That was the same end of State Farm Stadium where Malcolm Butler pounced to intercept Russell Wilson in the most stunning play in Super Bowl history.