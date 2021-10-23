Neil Reynolds' Week 7 Wrap

Who's Hot…

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase… The former LSU teammates put on an absolute clinic during Cincinnati's big win in Baltimore. Burrow threw for 416 yards and three touchdowns while Chase went for 201 yards and a score on eight receptions. A few things stood out for me. Chase looks like a rookie year version of Odell Beckham Jr., only he looks bigger and faster. What a spectacular entrance to the NFL. Two things on Burrow. Number one, he was under duress throughout this game and was pressured on 36 percent of his drops, according to NextGen Stats. He never blinked. Under pressure, Burrow hit on nine of 13 throws for 183 yards and a touchdown. It was also notable that the Bengals never took the ball out of his hands, even when nursing their second half lead. They kept throwing and they kept attacking. And why not with this pair wreaking havoc?

Derek Carr… You'll hear a lot of names mentioned before the words 'Derek' and 'Carr' get uttered in Most Valuable Player conversations. But that should not be the case. The Raiders have endured considerable turmoil in the first half of this season thanks to the racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments made by disgraced and departed head coach Jon Gruden. But they are in the thick of the AFC playoff race and lead the AFC West thanks, in large part, to the form of their quarterback. During Sunday's 33-22 win over Philadelphia, Carr completed 31 of 34 passes for 323 yards and two touchdowns. Those numbers might suggest there was some dinking and dunking involved. Not on this day. According to NextGen Stats, Carr went seven of seven for 169 yards and a touchdown on passes that covered 10 yards or more through the air. The recipe for Raiders' success is now clear. They are 5-0 this season when Carr throws for 300 yards or more.

The Tennessee Titans… Mike Vrabel's men have won three straight games to move into the mix to be the number one seed in the AFC playoffs. The Titans are now 5-2 and have beaten both combatants in last year's AFC Championship Game in Buffalo and Kansas City – and they have recorded those huge wins back-to-back in the space of six days. There was no let-down after the dramatic Monday Night Football victory over the Bills. The Titans took their opening drive and marched all over the Chiefs to score on Derrick Henry's touchdown pass to Mycole Pruitt. With Tannehill virtually perfect in the first half, Tennessee sprinted to a 27-0 halftime lead and it was over. There is always the mild threat of a comeback whenever Patrick Mahomes is on the other sideline, but this was never a contest and the Titans impressed by taking over on defense and closing out what proved to be a routine win.

Who's Not…

The Kansas City Chiefs… At some point, a pattern of play no longer becomes a fluke and as the great New York Giants head coach Bill Parcells famously said over and over again… "You are what your record says you are." There can be no excuses for the Chiefs, who fell to 3-4 with that loss to the Titans. Kansas City turned the ball over another three times on Sunday, making an NFL-high 17 in seven games this season. Andy Reid admitted after the game that he was worried by his team's showing and he should be. They only committed 16 turnovers in all of 2020. Patrick Mahomes is trying too hard at quarterback and must sure more patience as defenses take away his big plays. Mahomes now has nine interceptions on the season after throwing five in 2019 and six in 2020. He has a pick in each of his last six games and any kind of Chiefs' fightback cannot begin until the turnovers are tidied up.

Sam Darnold… A prove-it year for the Carolina Panthers' quarterback is threatening to rip apart at the seams. There is no long-term commitment to Darnold nor a feeling of 'he's our guy' in Charlotte. So, the quarterback who flamed out with the New York Jets is on very shaky ground after getting benched for P.J. Walker during Sunday's dismal 25-3 loss to the Giants in the Big Apple. Carolina have now lost four in a row after a 3-0 start and Darnold's critical mistakes are hurting both sides of the ball as he presents what was a stiff defense at the start of the year with short fields to protect. We can't even blame the offensive line or complain about pressure on Darnold in Sunday's game. When not under pressure against the Giants, Darnold threw for just 92 yards and an interception. He now has four touchdown passes and seven interceptions in the four-game slide. I think he's got a fight on his hands to stay in the line-up in 2021 and to save his job for 2022. I ultimately believe Carolina don't see Darnold as 'the guy' and they move on.