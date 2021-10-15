Neil Reynolds' Week 6 Wrap

Who's Hot…

The Baltimore Ravens… I was so looking forward to the Ravens' clash with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday evening. I thought it had 'Game of the Year' or 'AFC Championship Game Rehearsal' vibes, but it turned into an absolute laugher. It was never a contest as Baltimore flexed their muscle on both sides of the ball in romping to a 34-6 victory. As I watched the game, I kept thinking that it was hard to single out one player – this was a total team effort. Baltimore didn't have a player gain more than 53 yards on the ground but they racked up 187 rushing yards and three touchdowns. They held the Chargers to 26 rushing yards, Justin Herbert to 195 passing yards and intercepted him once and sacked him twice. Winning is in Baltimore's DNA and they have now won five straight. Look out!

Antonio Brown… For a while last year, we would look at Antonio Brown and remark on how talented and deep the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were at wide receiver. We would suggest that if Brown was the third or fourth receiving option, it was a wonderful situation for Tom Brady. But what if Brown is now back to his best and able to, once again, be one of the best receivers in the league? There was a period during his Pittsburgh days when Brown was the best pound-for-pound player in football. And while he went off the rails for a while, he has a great confidante and guiding light in Brady and he is starting to look like one of the best in the game again. Over the past two weeks, Brown has caught 16 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns.

Kirk Cousins… There are days when he doesn't play at his best (the loss to Cleveland being the most prominent this season) but when Kirk Cousins is on, he's on. And he was on during Sunday's 34-28 overtime win over the Carolina Panthers. A game the Minnesota Vikings seemingly had in the bag before some late Sam Darnold heroics for Carolina sent the contest into an extra period. And that's where Cousins delivered the killer, game-winning strike to K.J. Osborn. That throw ended a day in which Cousins threw for 373 yards, three touchdowns, no picks and a rating of 112.6.

Who's Not…

Daniel Jones… It's a worrying time for the New York Giants quarterback because his offense has been ravaged by injuries and it comes during a period where he has to prove his long-term worth to the Big Blue. Jones has been plagued by turnovers during his NFL career to date yet Sunday's 38-11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams was the worst outing so far, at least statistically. Jones turned the ball over a career-high four times with three picks and one lost fumble. His lack of care with the football is not just a thing he is going through during this injury-hit period of the season. It has been a problem since day one.

Washington's defense… The fall from grace suffered by Ron Rivera's defense has been one of the stories of this young season. Washington were ranked second in the NFL in yards allowed in 2020 but are a shadow of their former selves. Despite forcing three turnovers and recording three sacks on Sunday, Washington gave up a season-high 499 yards and lost easily by a 31-13 scoreline. Washington have now given up at least 30 points in their last four games – the longest streak in franchise history.