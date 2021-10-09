Neil Reynolds' Week 5 Wrap

The Atlanta Falcons were worthy winners as they came out on top 27-20. And it was impressive how Matt Ryan continued his fine form of late by throwing for 342 yards and two touchdowns, while using different targets to make up for the absences of wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage.

Ryan was efficient all day long and connected with tight ends Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst and Lee Smith for 16 completions for 189 yards and two touchdowns. By contrast, Jets rookie Zach Wilson looked erratic and slow to process what was happening on the defensive side of the ball.

Wilson throws a beautiful football, but he tries to make every pass an absolute worldie. And it doesn't have to be that way. When the rocket-armed kid learns to take what the defense gives him, the Jets will really have something.

As I was driving home from Tottenham in the early hours of this morning – fully caffeinated to fend off the effects of 11 ½ hours of live TV – I was thinking that I was really glad to have seen Pitts in the flesh because I think he will become one of the stars of the league.

If you are reading this column and were there on Sunday, we can say we saw his breakout performance to announce his arrival on the NFL scene. He can body up bigger defenders as he did on his two-yard touchdown catch but he also moves like a receiver.

I have a feeling we will eventually say the same about Wilson, but he was not the star of this show. This was Ryan's day. And it was a day that belonged to all NFL fans in the UK as we welcomed the game that we all love back to our shores.

What a day. I cannot wait until we get to do it all again. Wait, that's this weekend? Cool!

Who's Hot…

The Buffalo Bills… I had the Bills number one in my Power Rankings last week and they will be staying there. Sunday's 38-20 win over Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium had a changing-of-the-guard feel to it. Buffalo have now won four straight, scoring 35, 43, 40 and 38 points per outing. Josh Allen was near-perfect in throwing for 315 yards and three touchdowns on just 15 completions, while the defense came up with two sacks and two picks of Patrick Mahomes. The Bills are the NFL's team to beat.

Davante Adams and Ja'Marr Chase… The efforts of these game-breaking receivers were eventually overshadowed by two kickers and their late-game shenanigans. But Green Bay's 25-22 overtime defeat of Cincinnati should definitely featured this pair among the headlines. Adams caught 11 passes for 206 yards and a touchdown, while the Bengals' rookie countered with six receptions for 159 yards and a score.

Zeke… Ezekiel Elliott was in statistical decline heading into 2021. The numbers can back up that particular argument but that is no longer the case! He looks slimmer, fitter and more explosive and was a key part of Sunday's 44-20 demolition of a Giants team hurt by injury after key injury. Zeke carried 21 times for 110 yards and one high-stepping touchdown. Over the past two weeks – even with Tony Pollard getting his share of work – Elliott has carried 41 times for 253 yards (6.2 average) and two scores. The Cowboys, along with the Bucs, look to be the class of the NFC.

Who's Not…

Kickers… And I'm not just talking about the comical pairing of Green Bay's Mason Crosby and Cincinnati's Evan McPherson, who missed five field goals from the final 2:12 of regulation and through overtime of one of the most dramatic and unbelievable endings to a game I have ever seen. But kickers struggled across the league. With one game still to be played, there have been 24 missed kicks – the most in an NFL weekend in 30 years.

The Raiders… For the second week in a row, the Las Vegas Raiders struggled and their 3-0 start has crumbled into a 3-2 record with Sunday's home loss to Chicago arguably the most disappointing. The offensive line is not getting enough push up front and there is too much pressure on Derek Carr, who did not throw a touchdown strike in the 20-9 defeat. While the Raiders are disappointing, their form is not shocking. I think they have found their level at 3-2.