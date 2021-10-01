Neil Reynolds' Week 4 Wrap

Who's Hot…

Joe Burrow… I don't go back to Thursday Night Football nearly enough in this column because the Sunday action is so fresh in my mind. But I have to give a nod to Joe Burrow's form, growth and development with the 3-1 Cincinnati Bengals. Burrow threw for 348 yards and two touchdowns in Thursday's 24-21 win over a feisty Jacksonville team but what impressed me most was his mental acumen. He expected a full blitz from the Jags on the final drive of the game and quickly got the ball into the flat to tight end C.J. Uzomah, who raced downfield to set up Evan McPherson's winning kick. Burrow was prepared for what the defense was throwing at him and stood strong as he got smacked right in the mouth on the throw. Cincinnati have themselves a good one, a really good one.

Kansas City's Offense… There was an early Patrick Mahomes interception in Philadelphia that had us wondering if the Chiefs were going to put forth another error-strewn display after committing six turnovers in their first three games. No need to worry. They blew the Eagles out of the water with 471 total yards, six touchdowns, five scoring strikes from Mahomes and a big day from Tyreek Hill, who went for 11 receptions for 186 yards and three touchdowns. Mahomes did it all on Sunday… an underhand ten-pin bowling touchdown pass, a wicked sidearm for a score to Hill and a shovel pass for a touchdown to Jody Fortson. The Chiefs reminded us all how much firepower they boast and how quickly they can obliterate an opposing defense.

Dak and Dallas… Heading into Week 4, Carolina's top-ranked defense had allowed just 10 points and 191 yards per game. By the time Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense were done, the Panthers had given up 36 points and 433 yards as the Cowboys romped to a 36-28 that was only made to sound close by a couple of late D.J. Moore touchdowns. Dak threw four touchdown passes and topped a passer rating of 130 for the second game in a row. But this was a complete offensive performance as Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 143 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries, while Tony Pollard added 10 for 67. It's been a case of 1a and 1b in the running game in Dallas this season. Zeke reminded us on Sunday that he is 'a' in that equation.

Who's Not…

Pittsburgh's offense… The Steelers were never really at the races in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. And not for the first time this season, Pittsburgh were held back by a stagnant and creaking offense. How many times are they going to throw swing passes to the running back in the flat on fourth downs? Ben Roethlisberger had another poor game on a day when he threw his 400th career touchdown pass. That was the only highlight as he posted a passer rating of 78.3 and led just two touchdown drives. But it's not all Big Ben. The line is struggling, the running game amassed just 62 yards and new offensive coordinator Matt Canada's play calling leaves much to be desired. Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season in Pittsburgh – he better prepare himself for one because his 1-3 team is in trouble.

Miami's offensive line… The Miami Dolphins have followed a season-opening win in New England with three straight losses, two of which have been very worrying indeed. Either side of last week's solid effort in Las Vegas which resulted in a 31-28 overtime defeat to the Raiders, the Dolphins lost 35-0 at home to Buffalo and 27-17 to Indianapolis, again on home turf. With Tua Tagovailoa still proving himself in the NFL and Jacoby Brissett clearly just a backup option, Miami continue to be linked with troubled Houston Texans passer Deshaun Watson. But how much can he do behind what has to be one of the worst lines in the league right now? Miami gave up three sacks on Sunday and only opened holes in the running game to the tune of 35 yards. Watson would satisfy those who enjoy star power (and that might include Dolphins owner Stephen Ross) but their problems are more fundamental and they start up front.