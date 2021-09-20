Neil Reynolds' Week 3 Wrap

Who's Hot…

Justin Tucker… He was already on his way, but on Sunday night Justin Tucker kicked his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The opera-singing, almost-automatic Baltimore Ravens kicker spared his team's blushes by landing an NFL record 66-yard field goal as time expired for the 19-17 win in Detroit. And if the distance and circumstances of such a kick were not dramatic enough, he doinked it off the crossbard with the ball sailing almost 10 feet straight up in the air before flying into the net behind the posts. Cue scenes of wild celebrations among the Ravens. As Lions head coach Dan Campbell dropped his head between his knees, I was reminded of something Baltimore defensive lineman Calais Campbell told me on Inside the Huddle in the days leading up that game in Detroit… "Good teams find ways to win."

Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp… The early-season form of this pair has Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay running around like a seven-year-old who has downed too many fizzy drinks and chomped his way through a black sack filled with Haribo (other sweets are available) at a birthday party. I can forgive McVay for being so excited – the combination of Stafford and Kupp have given the Rams an early-season Super Bowl look. There is a long way to go but the pairing has proven unstoppable thus far. Stafford has 942 passing yards and nine touchdowns in three games, while Kupp has 25 catches for 367 yards and five scores. The pair are at their best when adjusting at the line of scrimmage or in the middle of plays, highlighting the football intelligence of both players.

J'Marr Chase… The Bengals were one of the big talking points of the NFL Draft. Should they shore up a poor offensive line by taking Oregon tackle Penei Sewell? Or should they go in another direction and find an additional weapon for Joe Burrow? They chose the latter course, selecting Burrow's former LSU teammate in wide receiver J'Marr Chase with the fifth overall pick. There were some worries in training camp as Chase put too many footballs on the ground, but he has been a star since playing for real in the regular season. Chase scored twice during Sunday's relatively routine 24-10 win in Pittsburgh and now has at least one touchdown catch in every game this season. The fact that the result in Steeltown was routine is a story in itself. Pittsburgh had won 10 of the last 11 meetings and Cincinnati had not won on the road against the Steelers since 2015.

Who's Not…

Rookie quarterbacks (Part 1)... It was another rough night for the rookie passers. Trevor Lawrence went 34-2 in college but is 0-3 in the pros after Jacksonville's 31-19 loss to Arizona on Sunday. The first overall became just the third player in the last 40 years to throw at least two interceptions in three straight games to start an NFL career. He can take comfort from being in the company of Troy Aikman (1989) and Peyton Manning (1998). Lawrence has seven interceptions on the year and his off-the-back-foot pick six to Byron Murphy was a killer in what was a close game up to that point. Zach Wilson and the New York Jets look over-manned every time they step on the field and they lost 26-0 to Denver in Week 3. Wilson tossed two more interceptions, giving him seven in three games. Mac Jones had been more careful with the ball in New England's first two games, but the wheels came off during Sunday's 28-13 loss to New Orleans. There were drops and miscues which mean this should not all be placed on Jones. But he has done little to excite through three weeks.

The other rookie quarterback… Things were so bad for Justin Fields, of the Chicago Bears, that he deserves his own section. Bears fans have been clamouring for the first-rounder to be inserted into the starting line-up. Head coach Matt Nagy has been calling for patience and seems intent on bringing Fields along slowly. Chicago supporters got what they had been wishing for on Sunday as Fields started against Cleveland in relief of the injured Andy Dalton. The rookie was overwhelmed in a 26-6 loss, completing just six of 20 throws for 68 yards. By the time Fields had been sacked nine times for 67 yards, the Bears were left with one net passing yard on the day. The rookie is not ready to be thrown to the wolves behind that offensive line and it appears Nagy was right to take a more cautious approach to the development of his young passer.