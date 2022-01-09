Neil Reynolds' Week 18 Wrap

The teams across the league were playing a 17th regular season game for the very first time and it proved to be an evening that will live long in the memory.

It was a crazy night that saw the Indianapolis Colts blow their chances of a wild card berth, the Pittsburgh Steelers hanging on until the final kick of Sunday Night Football to know if they had made it into the AFC dance and the San Francisco 49ers using crowd noise to their advantage – on the road – to come from behind and beat the Rams in Los Angeles. That sent San Francisco to the playoffs and New Orleans into the offseason.

My head was spinning from all the permutations as Baltimore also came into the equation in the early slate of games before falling to the Steelers in overtime. And that left a much clearer picture heading into the final game of the regular season.

A win for either the Las Vegas Raiders or the Los Angeles Chargers would see the victorious team heading to the postseason along with the Steelers. But if there was a tie, both the Raiders and Chargers would advance and Pittsburgh would miss out.

That led to some interesting and sometimes-mischievous conversations in our Sky Sports NFL studio. While Ryan Leaf and Jeff Reinebold half-joked that both teams might take knees for the entire 60 minutes, Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy did admit to me that the tie would factor into the late-game thinking for Brandon Staley, of the Chargers, and Rich Bisaccia, of the Las Vegas Raiders.

And the thinking that needed to be done, could not have gone any later into the night. The Chargers tied the game on the final play of regulation as the excellent Justin Herbert capped a 19-play, 83-yard drive with a touchdown strike to Mike Williams.

The 'play for a tie' whispers grew ever-so-slightly louder as the teams headed into overtime and became a cacophony of noise once the teams traded field goals in the extra period. It was now sudden death and there was four and a half minutes remaining. The Steelers were biting their nails and their receiver, Chase Claypool, was tweeting: "Nonononono not like this." Neither the Chargers nor the Raiders needed to push for the win.

Which makes it hard for me to understand why Staley called a time out with 38 seconds left in the contest. The Raiders had the ball and were facing a third-and-four at the LA 39-yard line. The taking of knees was now a very real possibility. There was no way the Silver and Black were risking a block on a 57-yard field goal attempt and they might not have risked a turnover on another play from scrimmage. Why risk a fumble or an interception when a simple kneel-down clinches your spot in the playoffs?

But Staley called his time out, Josh Jacobs rushed for 10 yards and Daniel Carlson landed the 47-yard field goal as time in the extra session ran out. The Raiders were in even if the kick had been missed. But it went through, meaning the Steelers were also in and the Chargers were cooked.

Why be the coach to take the initiative there? I get you might want certain run-defense personnel on the field, but hustle them on, don't stop the clock. Wait and see what the other guy does in that situation. There is no need to save time, either, as you're not getting the ball back if the Raiders score. It's sudden death. And if they miss, you take the knees, take the tie and advance.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said the time out "definitely changed our mindset" and that was a view shared by Bisaccia after the game. And go check out social media. Look at the conversation that took place on the field between Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and Raiders long-snapper Trent Sieg.

I'm no lip-reading expert, but it sure seems like Ekeler gets told something he doesn't want to hear. You can make out Ekeler saying, "Really?" and then exclaiming, "Man!"

It appears that there was a very real possibility of the Raiders running out the clock and the time out called by Staley changed their minds. We might never know for sure, but it was a crazy end to a crazy day and this craziest of NFL seasons. That we do know.

Who's Hot…

The San Francisco 49ers… The Niners trailed 17-0 against the Los Angeles Rams but they completed the largest comeback of the Kyle Shanahan era to record a 27-24 overtime win that booked the final spot in the NFC playoffs. And they did it with a complete effort. The Niners rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown, Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 316 yards and an overtime-forcing touchdown to Ja'Wuan Jennings with 26 seconds remaining. Brandon Aiyuk caught passes for more than 100 yards, the defense recorded two interceptions and five sacks against Matthew Stafford and Shanahan dialled up some wonderful plays to put his players in position to succeed. It was notable how loud the crowd was in San Francisco's favour and Stafford admitted it was a tough environment for the hometown Rams.

Deebo Samuel… You didn't think I would forget about San Francisco's best playmaker, did you? Is there nothing this guy can do? Samuel caught four big passes for 95 yards from his wide receiver position and produced 45 yards and a touchdown on eight bruising runs out of the backfield. He has the look of a genuine running back when pounding away between the tackles. It's not all end-arounds and razzle-dazzle with Samuel, although was some of that as he completed a banner day with a touchdown pass to Jennings. The mandate has to be clear as San Francisco head to Dallas in the first round of the playoffs… find ways to get the ball into Samuel's hands, no matter where he lines up.

Josh Jacobs… Back to the Raiders for just a moment and a notable from the box score was Josh Jacobs rushing for 132 yards and one touchdown on 26 carries. I'm a huge Jacobs fan but he has not been the same running back this season and injuries have taken their toll. But if the Raiders can be more balanced on offense (they rushed for 174 yards and a touchdown against the Chargers), they can give the Bengals a game in Cincinnati in the opening contest of the playoffs on Saturday night. It will be a tougher task against Cincinnati, for sure, as LA are not good at stopping the run. But that was an encouraging display from a player talented enough to be one of the best in the league.

Who's Not…

The Indianapolis Colts… I put it to the likes of Gregg Rosenthal and Peter King that the Colts' 26-11 season-ending loss in Jacksonville was about as frustrating and disappointing as any suffered by any team across the league this year. I didn't get any kind of argument to the contrary and both men were quick to indict Carson Wentz and rightly so. The quarterback who Indianapolis have mortgaged their future for was not up to the task and that's not the first time I have said that this season. Wentz looked rattled and lost while throwing for just 185 yards against what had been one of the league's worst defenses. Indy turned the ball over twice with Wentz throwing a pick and losing a fumble against a team that had forced just seven takeaways in the previous 16 games. But Wentz was not alone. His offensive line was terrible, giving up six sacks, and Jonathan Taylor was a non-factor as he rushed for a paltry – by his standards – 77 yards. The Colts lacked intensity on defense and head coach Frank Reich was taken to school by Jags interim head coach Darrell Bevell. It was a miserable and pathetic showing with a season that had promised so much on the line.