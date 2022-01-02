Neil Reynolds' Week 17 Wrap

Joe Mixon is a fine running back and a key player who has over 1,500 scrimmage yards and 16 touchdowns on the year, but Week 17 was not about him. When push came to shove, the Bengals needed to score fast to keep pace with the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs.

So, this became another historic day for Joe Burrow. Hot on the heels of his 525-yard passing day from Week 16, the Bengals' outstanding second-year quarterback hit on 30 of 39 passes for 446 yards and four touchdowns.

Not surprisingly given their college connection at LSU, Burrow turned to Ja'Marr Chase time and again. And his rookie teammate is back in the very best of form after a mini mid-season slump. Chase got on the end of 11 Burrow passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns.

To me, the most special of those three scores was Chase's 72-yard catch and run that put Cincinnati's first points on the board. It was a relatively simple slant pattern, but Chase just turned on the jets and raced away from NFL defenders who were made to look like high school kids taking on a superstar.

That touchdown gave the Bengals the belief that they could hang with the Chiefs and it served as a clear signal of intent. Cincinnati was going toe to toe with Kansas City and they were going to do it through the air.

Burrow has now thrown for 971 yards in the past two games, the second-most in a two-week span in NFL history (Dak Prescott threw for 974 yards in two games in 2020). Chase's 266 yards was a rookie record and he also became the most prolific rookie receiver in the Super Bowl era, moving to 1,429 yards with one game to spare as he went past Justin Jefferson's 2020 total of 1,400 yards.

But this game was about way more than records. This game became about the spirit and belief the Bengals showed and had in each other. They grew in confidence as they overcame 14-point deficits on three occasions. And that confidence rippled through to head coach Zac Taylor, who went for the win from the goal line on fourth down with less than a minute on the clock.

The Bengals didn't score a touchdown, but they did get an all-important penalty in the end zone which allowed kneel-downs before Evan McPherson kicked a chip-shot game-winner. It should also be noted that Cincinnati held Kansas City to just three points after the break. That fact might get lost amid all the Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase excitement.

Cincinnati's win was, of course, a great moment for them as they clinched the AFC North for the first time since 2015. But it also changed the AFC playoff landscape with one week of the regular season remaining. The Chiefs have now slipped to the number two seed with the road to the Super Bowl now running through Nashville as the Tennessee Titans moved to top spot.

Who's Hot…

The Tennessee Titans… The fortitude shown by Mike Vrabel's team has been impressive. It has not always been perfect but the Titans have gone 5-3 without star running back Derrick Henry and there have been lengthy periods where they have played without key receivers in A.J. Brown and Julio Jones. But Tennessee find a way to dig deep and stay relevant. They are much more than relevant now. Their routine and dominant 34-3 win over Miami puts them in pole position in the AFC. And the ground attack continues to roll – Tennessee rushed for 198 yards and two scores on Sunday and D'Onta Foreman needs to be a part of the game plan even when Henry returns. Tennessee have flaws, like most teams this season, but they are battle-hardened and ready for the playoffs.

Big men with the football… Who doesn't love a big man touchdown? Or, a thick six, as my Sky Sports colleague Ryan Leaf calls them. Detroit Lions offensive lineman Taylor Decker caught a touchdown pass on Sunday night, becoming the 12th player weighing over 300 pounds to score a touchdown this season. That's the most in NFL history. It's weird stat but I like it because it shows that American football really is a game for all shapes and sizes!

Who's Not…

Carson Wentz… There were some concerned members of the Indianapolis Colts leading into Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Would Carson Wentz be cleared off the Covid-19 list to play quarterback? He was and the Colts might actually have been better off without him. Wentz was poor in throwing for just 148 yards and one touchdown (a fluky deflection that landed in the hands of T.Y. Hilton) in a 23-20 home loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Colts still have a great shot at reaching the playoffs as they get in with a Week 18 win against Jacksonville, but Wentz needs to up his game. It cannot always fall on the shoulders of Jonathan Taylor.

Antonio Brown… I've never seen anything like what I witnessed on Sunday night as Tampa Bay's troubled wide receiver stropped off, stripped off and marched off with 18 minutes or so still to play against the New York Jets in the Big Apple. It was the most public display of me-first petulance I have ever seen. Brown embarrassed Bucs head coach Bruce Arians and quarterback Tom Brady, both who have offered him a protective shield in recent weeks and months. And he embarrassed himself as he ran down the tunnel and straight into a taxi to take him to the airport. And, of course, his taxi ride was filmed on social media. While it was a petulant and selfish act, it was so blatantly self-destructive that I have to believe Brown needs help. I hope the yes men he has surrounded himself with suggest as much. I also believe he is done as an NFL player. What an embarrassing way to go out.

The Fast Five…