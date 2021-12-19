Neil Reynolds' Week 15 Wrap

On Sunday, two late touchdown runs from the excellent Tyler Huntley had Baltimore an extra point away from tying their game against the Green Bay Packers with just 42 seconds left on the clock. Again, the decisive pass was thrown to Andrews and it fell incomplete. Baltimore lost a thriller 31-30.

But here is an indication of how much the game has changed and how aggression from head coaches is now very much viewed as a positive and dare I say it, the norm. We all applauded John Harbaugh's decision in our Sky Sports NFL studios and there was little resistance from the FOX crew of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman calling the game. And when I was driving home last night, I listened to the Football Morning in America analysts and they had no problem with the decision.

Now, there were some issues with the play call. Former first-round quarterback Ryan Leaf said as much in our studio and Drew Brees felt the same way on NBC's coverage of Sunday Night Football. The rolling out of Huntley just limited his options way too much.

First off, it immediately took away half of the field, something that very much irked Leaf. And Brees noted that it was a one-man route. I also noticed that during the time out that preceded the play, Harbaugh called Huntley to the sidelines and then beckoned over Andrews. The whole world knew the ball was going to Andrews, including Packers' safety Darnell Savage, who raced over to ever-so-slightly deflect the pass.

Also, by rolling Huntley to the right, the whole defense worked to that side of the field and that effectively ended the threat of a quarterback run. I think everyone would rather have seen Huntley given a decent option to throw and then a makeable run off that, pretty much exactly how he scored the game's final touchdown just a few seconds before.

While we could be critical of the call, I loved the decision and you could see how much the Ravens players loved the guts of their head coach. In the moments before the two-point conversion, Baltimore's sideline was rocking, Lamar looked super-excited and the stadium was going nuts.

We also have to factor in Aaron Rodgers being on the other sideline. Harbaugh felt going for it from the two – as opposed to juking it out in overtime – was his best move.

In the grand scheme of things and when it comes to building team culture and belief in each other, the Ravens made the right call on Sunday and against the Steelers in Week 13. But there will always be naysayers who will wonder, 'What if the Ravens had sent both games into overtime and won at least one of them?'

That is a fair point to consider because the Ravens are in the midst of a fight for their lives now. They have lost three straight, have lost the division lead in the AFC North and have fallen entirely out of the AFC playoff spots.

Despite all of that, I loved Harbaugh's courage and I wish, at least once, that he had been rewarded for such bravery. I still think his approach will keep his team fighting hard until the very end and Baltimore will sneak back into the playoff picture, despite a tough finish at Cincinnati and then home to the Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Who's Hot…

Jonathan Taylor… Can somebody please tell me why the Indianapolis Colts running back should not be the league's MVP this season? I know this award is slanted towards quarterbacks, but who has played better and been more important to their team? Taylor rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown – his 11th straight game with a rushing touchdown – during Saturday's 27-17 win over the conference-leading New England Patriots. JT leads the NFL with 1,854 scrimmage yards and 19 touchdowns. That's in 14 games. Think about that for a second – every time this guy steps onto the field he is good for an average of 132.4 offensive yards. JT can run over, around and away from defenders. He is special and deserves an MVP award – which would be the first for a running back since Adrian Peterson in 2012.

The San Francisco 49ers… The formula for success in San Francisco has become very clear. Run the football more creatively than any other team in football, ask Jimmy Garoppolo to make simple throws and avoid mistakes; and play solid defense with Nick Bosa making game-changing plays. The Niners won their fifth game out of six with a 31-13 beatdown of the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night. San Francisco ran the ball 32 times for 162 yards and three touchdowns, scoring on the ground with a halfback (Jeff Wilson), a fullback (Kyle Juszczyk) and a wide receiver (Deebo Samuel). Jimmy G went 18 of 23 for 235 yards, one touchdown and no picks; and Bosa recorded his 15th sack of the season. At 8-6, the Niners are playing good football and are in a solid playoff spot right now. They won't be an easy out in January.

Efe Obada… How great was it to see British defensive lineman Efe Obada making big plays in Buffalo's 31-14 victory over the Carolina Panthers? Efe recorded three tackles and two sacks as the Bills improved to 8-6 on the season, moving to within one game of the New England Patriots in the AFC East. The two teams meet in Foxboro on Boxing Day. Efe is highlighted in this column because he is somebody we should all be incredibly proud of, but he is also a very fine football player and one who has improved defensive line rotations in Carolina and now Buffalo. Efe's style of play mirrors his life - he plays like somebody who has been required to scrap for everything he has achieved in pro football and away from the gridiron. Years of hurt, frustration, determination and hard work literally come bursting out of his pores on every pass rush. On Sunday, he got his reward. And not for the first time. The big man has been making big plays for quite a few years now. And long may it continue.

Who's Not…

The Arizona Cardinals… The Cards were expected to enjoy a 'get right' game on Sunday as they visited the Detroit Lions just days after a humbling home loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Cards would surely be fine on the road, where they had gone 7-0 this season and won each game by at least 10 points. Kyler Murray entered the contest with a quarterback rating north of 106, good enough for top three in the league. And yet he and his teammates were out of sorts all day long. This was a day for Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions, who recorded just their second victory of the season by a 30-12 scoreline. This was no fluke. The Lions deserved to win and controlled the game from start to finish. Arizona have gone from top seed in the NFC to fourth in the seedings and still have contests against Indianapolis, Dallas and Seattle to come.