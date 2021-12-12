Neil Reynolds' Week 14 Wrap

Tampa Bay raced into a 24-3 halftime lead over the Buffalo Bills, gaining more than 300 yards of total offense in the first two quarters. Tom Brady had a record of 106-1 in games where he guided his teams to a 21-point lead, so surely the Bucs were going to be just fine.

But by the end of regulation, the Buccaneers' sideline was dotted with players and coaches who had frustrated and bewildered looks on their faces. How had it come to this?

The Bills had clawed the game back to 27 apiece and, in fairness, could very easily have won in the final seconds as quarterback Josh Allen found his feet – and golden arm – in the latter stages of what turned out to be a thriller. Buffalo definitely ended the regulation 60 minutes as the stronger team.

This is not me being a Monday morning quarterback but when the game went into overtime and Buffalo faced a crucial third down, I turned to my Sky Sports analyst Dante Hall and said: "The Bills had all that momentum heading into overtime and now they're about to go three and out and never see the ball again."

I just knew that Tom Brady was not done, despite him being pressured and shut down by an awoken Bills' defense that was clearly rejuvenated by its halftime orange! The Bucs scored just three points in the final 30 minutes of regulation.

But, for what feels like the 1,000th time in his illustrious career (it was actually his 52nd game-winning drive), Brady delivered in a big overtime spot to break Buffalo hearts. On third and three, he hit Breshad Perriman on a beautifully-designed crossing route that isolated linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who could not keep up with the wide receiver who took the ball 58 yards to the house for a 33-27 win that keeps Tampa Bay perfect at home this season (6-0).

The play was stunning in its finality but also served as a reminder that messages delivered by coaches when they stand in front of their team can be 100 percent accurate and should be listened to. Head coaches often tell their players that "it's going to take all of us." They speak of every man on the roster needing to play a key role at some point in a successful season.

And that proved to be the case for the Bucs on Sunday night. I'm not going to lie, I had forgotten Perriman was even on their roster. That touchdown catch was just his fourth reception this season, serving as a reminder that when teams have to dig deep to get a result; they also have to dig deep into their roster to find ways to win games.

The Bucs did all of that on Sunday night and remain very serious contenders to defend their Super Bowl crown.

Who's Hot…

The Kansas City Chiefs… Andy Reid's men have now won six in a row and are back in the championship conversation in the AFC with a 9-4 record. Sunday's 48-9 beatdown of the Las Vegas Raiders featured some good offensive moments, without ever being overly-spectacular. There were a few Patrick Mahomes highlights as he threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns, and the Chiefs rushed 30 times for 132 yards and three scores. But the defense continues to be the driving force in Kansas City. They forced five turnovers on Sunday, scoring on a Mike Hughes fumble return, and sacked Derek Carr four times. The Chiefs have held opponents to 17 points or fewer in each of their six successive wins and have allowed an average of 10.8 points per game. As they round into a more complete team, the Chiefs are showing some of the mettle that will most certainly be needed to make a deep playoff run.

George Kittle… The last two weeks have reminded me that there are few sights as enjoyable across the NFL as a fit and healthy George Kittle proving uncoverable to defenses. In a Week 13 loss to Seattle, Kittle showed us his All-Pro class as he caught nine passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns. And he was at it again in Cincinnati, making crucial catch after spectacular catch in a 26-23 overtime victory over the Bengals. Kittle caught 13 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown. That's a two-week haul of 22 receptions for 332 yards and three touchdowns. I cannot wait to see what Kittle does in Kyle Shanahan's offense the rest of the way and I'm confident Jimmy Garoppolo is delighted to have such a game-breaking comfort blanket back in the mix.

Micah Parsons… We can all drop the 'rookie' label from any Micah Parsons chat. This kid is the best defensive player in football, regardless of how long he or anyone else has been in the league. It is a big comparison to make, but I'm going there. Parsons is Lawrence Taylor-like in his ability to take over games and that's fitting because Cowboys players call him 'Mini LT' and the New York Giants legend was the last rookie to win Defensive Player of the Year honours in 1981. Parsons recorded two sacks and one forced fumble in a 27-20 win in Washington that gives Dallas a three-game lead in the NFC East with four to play. Parsons now has a sack in six straight games and nine and a half over his last six outings. But he is no one-trick pony. There was a play on Sunday where he was on hand to cover a passing target 25 yards downfield, helping to break up the throw. What a player!

Who's Not…

The Jacksonville Jaguars… This season cannot end soon enough for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who dropped to 2-11 with Sunday's tame 20-0 surrender to the Tennessee Titans. After the reports of more Urban Meyer-related dysfunction broke on Saturday, I was keen to see if there would be any response from his players. There was none. That suggests to me that the head coach has lost his locker room, if he ever had it. There is not much to judge on a day when Trevor Lawrence threw four interceptions and James Robinson was given just six carries that he turned into four yards. The Jags ran the football eight times on the day and gained just eight yards. The future is most definitely going to be Lawrence and as he grows, so will this team. I genuinely believe that. But a few storm clouds are going to need to be blown away before the sun comes out again for these Jaguars.

Carolina Panthers quarterbacks… Keep an eye on the Panthers this offseason because they are most definitely in the market for a quarterback. Sam Darnold showed he was not the long-term answer before getting injured and this flip-flopping of Cam Newton and P.J. Walker is doing no good. Carolina lost 29-21 to Atlanta on Sunday, dropping to 5-8 on the season. Cam threw an interception and lost a fumble while posting a quarterback rating of 70.6. Walker was worse as he also tossed up a pick and had a rating of 62.8. Carolina are merely treading water and their quarterback for 2022 is not even on the roster at the moment.