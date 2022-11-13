Neil Reynolds' Week 10 Wrap Up

Damn right, Tommy! It's the same when it comes to covering these games as a member of the media.

It was an absolute privilege to be above the end zone at Allianz Arena as Brady threw two touchdown passes in a 21-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks that evened Tampa's record at 5-5 on the year. NFL history was playing out right below us and we were positioned amid the 69,000-plus crowd, which made for a raucous and sometimes-challenging broadcast environment.

But we wouldn't have wanted it any other way. Jason Bell and myself could hardly hear each other talk at times and our voices were tested to the max, but the afternoon was everything we could have wished for and then some. When the entire stadium broke into singing 'Take me home, country roads' it turned into an impromptu Super Bowl halftime show with the fans switching on the torches on their phones. It was a stunning moment in the second half.

That, among many others, was quite an emotional moment for yours truly. I first went on the road to cover an NFL Europe game when I was 20 years old as the London Monarchs took on the Frankfurt Galaxy in the old Waldstadion. Fast forward 30 years and I was there to witness the first regular season game in Germany. I was hugely appreciative of the opportunity.

I was also able to witness some great throws from Brady and more balance from the Buccaneers. They came into Sunday's contest averaging 60.7 rushing yards per game – the lowest average in the NFL since 1950. And they were averaging just 20 running plays per outing heading into Sunday.

In defeating the Seahawks, the Bucs found a formula that will serve them will if it can be replicated the rest of the way. Tampa Bay ran the football 44 times for 161 yards and one touchdown. Leonard Fournette rushed for 57 yards and a touchdown, but the spark was provided by rookie running back Rachad White. He gained 105 yards on 22 carries behind some very good blocking up front.

He did have a second half interception that gave Seattle life, but I thought we saw vintage Brady at times. He even snuffed out the brief Seahawks' revival by making some key throws to salt the game away. That will be something that will live long in the memory of the German fans, who still packed out the stadium a good 20 minutes after the final gun. They didn't want the party to end and as we were wrapping the game on Sky Sports NFL, there must have still been 40,000 fans singing and dancing the night away. That's not something I have ever seen before.

The German fans made quite the impression on Brady, who said after the game that it was "one of the great football experiences I've ever had."

Again, I have to agree with Brady. This game was a reminder of how special the fan base is in Europe. We deserve our three games per year in the UK because our fans are amazing. But they are equally incredible in Germany.

Maybe NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was on to something when he hinted at a European division when I hosted a fan forum with him in London last month. Sign me up to cover that on a weekly basis!

The Fast Five…

Justin Fields did have a pick six that he will be upset about in Sunday's 31-30 loss to Detroit, but Chicago's quarterback remains box office. You just cannot take your eyes off him! Myself and Jason Bell were in our taxi heading back to our hotel when Fields bounced off defenders for the first of two stunning touchdown runs. We looked at each other and agreed… "He's playing college football in the pros." Fields is an absolute danger when he tucks the ball and runs. He did so 13 times for 147 yards and two touchdowns in Week 10. He is making highlight-reel plays every Sunday. Now, he and the Bears need to learn how to finish. But he has made them way more entertaining. You let Tom Brady hang around long enough and he is eventually going to find the gas pedal, even at the end of what was another challenging day at the office for the greatest of all time. The Bucs took possession of the ball at their own 40-yard line, down by four with 44 seconds remaining. You could almost have written the ending yourself after giving Brady that classic scenario, even after he struggled for much of the day. The GOAT went five of six and threw the winning touchdown pass to tight end Cade Otton with nine seconds remaining. Classic Brady! Not for the first time this season, the Rams fell apart down the stretch. They were out-scored 10-0 in the final period in Tampa, meaning that the scoreline in that particular fourth quarter equation for the season reads… Rams 10, Opponents 71. That's obviously a problem and does not reflect well on the coaching of Sean McVay or the player leadership of the Rams. When big calls and big plays are needed from the likes of Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, the Rams are found wanting time and again. Another week, another close Minnesota Vikings game, the same result and another viral video of Kirk Cousins celebrating on the plane ride home. Things were ramped up a bit this week after Sunday's 20-17 win over Washington as Cousins was shirtless, surely to maximise the impact of wearing so many chains around his neck. The Vikings are now 7-1 and they are riding a six-game winning streak in which all of those victories have come by one score. That's scary, but also impressive. The East Divisions in each conference are beastly. I've told you how strong the AFC East is already but over in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles are 8-0 and showing no signs of slowing down, while the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants each have six wins. Playoff qualifiers who come out of those divisions will be battle tested to the max.

Fact of the Week

The trend of close games continued in Week 9 with 10 of the 12 games played so far being within one score at some point in the fourth quarter. There have now been 62 games decided by a touchdown (6 points or fewer) and 79 games decided by one score (8 points or fewer) – both are the most through Week 9 in NFL history.

Finish That Sentence

Each week in this spot I ask readers - via Twitter - to randomly send me the start of a sentence and, as we so often did on our NFL UK Live stage show tours, I will finish the sentence with the first thought that comes into my head. Here we go…

From Steve Barnes (@stevebarnes72) The first Eagles loss will come to… pass eventually, but this is still a Super Bowl contender, for sure. They look dominant, balanced and confident. But it's so hard for teams to go undefeated – that's why it's only been done once in NFL history. I think there is a tendency to take the foot off the gas once seedings are locked up. And that's why I think if they haven't lost between now and then, the Eagles will lose to the Dallas Cowboys on the road on Christmas Eve. I just think the Cowboys will need it more by that stage of the season.

From The Pza (@Pedrillo12) If the Pats offense clicks, they can… kick six Nick Folk field goals per game? They are relying a bit too much on their kicker and on Belichick scheming things up on defense. I think New England are always a tough opponent at this time of the year, but I also don't think they have enough difference makers on the field on offense. I cannot see them living with the likes of Buffalo, Kansas City and even Miami in the AFC as we move towards the playoffs. Sorry, that's probably not the answer you were looking for when you sent in that excellent question.

From Jamie (@RoyalBlueJamie) Travis Etienne is…_ becoming a weekly star in Jacksonville's backfield. He is really fun to watch, powerful between the tackles but also capable of taking any play the length of the field. The second-year rusher who missed his entire rookie campaign with a foot injury looks to be a complete back. He has now topped 100 rushing yards and scored at least one rushing touchdown in each of Jacksonville's last three games. Etienne rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Raiders. The Jags have balance on offense because of this young star.

