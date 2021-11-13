Neil Reynolds' Week 10 Wrap

Who's Hot…

The Tennessee Titans… Mike Vrabel's men have now won six games in a row after Sunday's 23-21 victory over the New Orleans Saints. And that run of results includes five victories in a row against playoff teams from the previous season, matching the achievements of the 2003 Philadelphia Eagles. Once again, the Titans found a way. They won in Los Angeles with D'Onta Foreman serving as the leading rusher with just 29 yards. He was the leading rusher again on Sunday evening with just 30 yards, but the Titans got enough production from others. Marcus Johnson gained 100 receiving yards, the defense came up with four sacks and a necessary stop on a two-point conversion as the unlucky Saints looked to take the game into overtime. It has not always been pretty, but the Titans are 2-0 without Derrick Henry and remain the top seed in the AFC with an 8-2 record.

Green Bay's Defense… The Packers were far from ideal on a wintry evening at Lambeau Field, especially on offense, but they were powered to another key victory by a defense that is becoming one of the best in the league. In the 17-0 win, the Packers shut down pretty much every deep pass attempt thrown by Russell Wilson and never gave him a chance to get into a rhythm on his return from a finger injury. Over the past three games, Green Bay have conceded a total of 34 points against teams led by Wilson, Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray. Each of those quarterbacks struggled against the Packers, which bodes well for Green Bay being a complete team when Aaron Rodgers gets back up to speed and hits his stride.

Offenses we expected to be good… Three offenses that were having the big play taken away from them enjoyed 'get right' games in Week 10. The Dallas Cowboys rolled up 431 yards of offense in a 43-3 hammering of Atlanta with CeeDee Lamb and Ezekiel Elliott each scoring two touchdowns. Buffalo gained 489 yards in a 45-17 victory over the New York Jets. Josh Allen threw for 366 yards and two scores and both Stefon Diggs (8 for 162 and 1) and Gabriel Davis (3 for 105) topped 100 yards receiving. Kansas City looked much more like their old selves as they gained 516 yards in a Sunday Night Football 41-14 whooping of the Las Vegas Raiders. Patrick Mahomes threw for 406 yards and five touchdowns, Travis Kelce went over 100 receiving yards and Tyreek Hill caught two touchdown passes. For one week at least, some normality returned to the NFL.

Who's Not…

Lamar Jackson… 24 hours after I was asked to submit midseason awards for NFL UK and Sky Sports, the man I put down as the MVP had an absolute stinker in a 22-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Lamar threw for just 238 yards, one touchdown and one interception for a very ordinary 73.6 rating. Perhaps most importantly, he was held to just 39 rushing yards. In Baltimore's worst offensive outing of the season to date, Jackson couldn't handle the blitz and could not stretch the field with long passes. Did Miami show the rest of the NFL a blueprint for handling this exciting game-breaker, or was this merely a bump in a road in what is proving to be a very unpredictable season?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers… The defending Super Bowl champions have now lost two in a row after Sunday's 29-19 loss to the Washington Football Team and an emerging pattern must be stamped out the rest of the way. On Sunday, Tom Brady threw two interceptions. In a Week 8 loss to New Orleans, he threw two picks and Tampa turned the ball over three times. In Week 8, the Bucs ran the ball a total of 14 times for 71 yards. On Sunday, they rushed just 13 times for 53 yards. The offensive balance is lacking. Defensively, the secondary is banged up and wafer thin – the Bucs conceded 36 points to the Trevor Siemian-led Saints in Week 8 and 29 points to Taylor Heinicke and the Football Team in Week 10.