Neil Reynolds' Week 1 Wrap

Who's Hot…

Arizona's star players… There has been much offseason chatter about the Arizona Cardinals lacking depth across the board and that may still prove to be the case. But if they get performances from their superstars like they did in Sunday's 38-13 road thrashing of the fancied Tennessee Titans, Kliff Kingsbury's men can be in the playoff mix this season. Kyler Murray was in the kind of MVP form he showed for 10 weeks in 2020 as he threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for another score. DeAndre Hopkins caught two touchdown passes and fit-again pass rusher Chandler Jones was a force of nature wit five sacks and two forced fumbles. I'm excited by the Cardinals, but let's see how they're playing come December and January because they hit a brick wall after a fast start last year.

Pittsburgh's defense… Buffalo's Josh Allen was a perfect 6-0 against top 10 defenses in 2020. The Bills' superstar is now 0-1 against such defenses in 2021 after Pittsburgh sprung a surprise in upstate New York, winning 23-16. Time and again, Allen tested that Pittsburgh secondary and the defensive unit was up to the task, knocking away ball after ball. T.J. Watt also lived up to his big new contract as he recorded two sacks and five quarterback hits. The Steelers showed the value of having a high-end defense. It allowed Pittsburgh to hang in a game where they struggled early on the offensive side of the ball. By halftime, the Steelers had 53 yards of offense and trailed 10-0. Ben Roethlisberger heated up just enough after the break and a big special teams touchdown came in handy. But this victory belonged to Pittsburgh's D.

Russell Wilson… One of the questions of the offseason was 'How happy will Russell Wilson be in Seattle in 2021 after not forcing a trade through?' It's only one game but it certainly looked like Wilson is able to put the business side of the sport to one side on Sundays. At least on this past Sunday. Seattle had too much for the under-manned Indianapolis secondary in a comfortable 28-16 win. Wilson completed 18 of 23 passes for 254 yards and four scores and the sight of him unleashing a rainbow downfield remains one of the best things in all of football. His 69-yard touchdown strike to Tyler Lockett was an absolute thing of beauty.

Who's Not…

Aaron Rodgers… If you thought it was a rough offseason for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, wait 'til you get a load of their Week 1! The Packers were never at the races in a 38-3 defeat to New Orleans in Jacksonville. Even though the Saints could not enjoy homefield advantage due to the ongoing clean-up in New Orleans following Hurricane Ida, Green Bay were overpowered and outclassed. Rodgers was pressured throughout and threw for just 133 yards while tossing up two terrible interceptions. He was benched for Jordan Love and his face looked like he had sucked on a lemon as he brooded on the bench. This was the worst possible start for Green Bay after an offseason of complete and utter turmoil.

Jacksonville's defense… The Jags ranked 31st in total defense in 2020 and while there is much excitement about the arrival of Trevor Lawrence at quarterback, that key addition will count for little if Jacksonville cannot stop opponents from piling on the points. That proved to be the case on Sunday night as the Jags fell to a 37-21 defeat in Houston. Over 300 passing yards and three touchdowns from Lawrence is only going to prove useful if he was in your fantasy team. Jacksonville gave up 160 yards on the ground and some big passing plays to Brandin Cooks. There is much work to be done for first-time NFL head coach Urban Meyer.

Julio Jones… Let's check back in on another big question from the offseason. How exciting will Julio Jones be in the Tennessee Titans' attack? Again, it's only one week but the early answer is 'not very.' There was very little passing game excitement in Nashville on Sunday (blame Chandler Jones) but Julio was disappointing in a tough situation. He was targeted six times and came up with just three grabs for 29 yards. Let's hope this can be marked down as nothing more than a bad day at the office.

The Fast Five…