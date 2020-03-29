Neil Reynolds' Games of the Season

The Dolphins more than hung around. They took it to the Patriots and jumped into a 10-0 lead. Of course, the Pats eventually woke up and it seemed Miami's valiant fight was over when James White scored with 2:53 left. But that was more than enough time for some Fitzmagic. Ryan Fitzpatrick led Miami on a 13-play, 75-yard drive that was capped with his touchdown strike to tight end Mike Gesicki with 24 seconds remaining. That score was most vehemently celebrated at Arrowhead Stadium where Kansas City learned it was they - and not New England - who would be getting a week off in the Wild Card round.