Neil Reynolds' Division Preview - NFC North

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

State of the Franchise

The Vikings are nipping at Green Bay's heels and are regularly in the playoff mix, but mounting a serious charge has to come with improvement against the Packers and Chicago. Minnesota went 0-4 against those division rivals in 2019. This team feels talented enough to reach the playoffs once again, but are they good enough to go much further and contend for the Super Bowl?

Star Man

The Vikings have some elite players, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, but defensive end Danielle Hunter is the one most likely to change the course of a game with a timely sack or forced fumble.

Secret Superstar

After missing 12 games in his first two seasons, cornerback Mike Hughes is finally going to have a shot at living up to his first-round billing. With departures at the position, the path is clear for Hughes to succeed.

By the Numbers

25… Kirk Cousins is the only quarterback in the NFL to throw at least 25 touchdown passes in each of the last five seasons.

29… Danielle Hunter has recorded 29 sacks over the past two seasons – third-best mark in the NFL.