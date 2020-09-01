Neil Reynolds' Division Preview - NFC East

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

State of the Franchise

Injuries and adversity seem to hit this team hard every year and while they are gritty and resilient, the Eagles would rather not have to overcome such bumps in the road every season. Injuries have hit this team hard in the preseason, particularly on the offensive line, but Carson Wentz is an upper-echelon quarterback and Doug Pederson an excellent coach. Those two alone make the Eagles division contenders.

Star Man

With a depleted receiving corps at the back end of 2019, Carson Wentz put the entire team on his back and played like the elite quarterback he is. Strong-armed and mobile, Wentz is the complete package when on top form.

Secret Superstar

After a couple of stop-start seasons in which he flashed potential, look for defensive end Derek Barnett to shine in 2020. He certainly should have an opportunity given how loaded the Eagles are on the D-line.

By the Numbers

8… Carson Wentz has played a total of eight playoff snaps in his four-year NFL career.

47… Eagles cornerbacks have allowed 47 TD passes over the past three seasons (most in the NFL), hence the offseason additions of Darius Slay and Nickell Robey-Coleman.