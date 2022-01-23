Neil Reynolds' Championship Power Rankings

The Chiefs have that look of a dynastic champion that always finds a way to win. I would say more than 90 percent of the NFL would have been dead and buried with 13 seconds left on the clock. But, of course, Andy Reid and, more importantly, Patrick Mahomes had a plan. Great teams are like dragons… they are hard to slay. That’s how I feel about Kansas City. They are imperfect (who isn’t in today’s NFL), but they know how to win and they nearly always find a way. Kansas City will be hard to topple.