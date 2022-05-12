Neil Reynolds' 20 'can't miss' games for 2022 

Week 1 Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams Thurs Sep 8

This could easily have been last year's Super Bowl and could be the final game of the 2022 season. Both teams are that good. Watching Josh Allen take on an Aaron Donald-led defense is going to be a real treat.

Week 2 LA Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs Thurs Sep 15

I could pick any AFC West game on any given week this season because that division is going to be wild. But the first meeting of the year between Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes is going to be dynamite.

Week 3 Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sun Sep 25

For possibly the last time, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady will go head-to-head in the NFL. The quarterback storyline is strong enough to carry this game, but these are also two NFC powerhouses in contention.

Week 4 Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals Thurs Sep 29

There are some very good reasons to stay up late on Thursday nights this season. The Dolphins have made significant moves this offseason and this game features Tyreek Hill and Ja'Marr Chase as WR1's. Tasty.

Week 4 Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens Sun Oct 2

There are some strong games on the Week 4 slate. Minnesota and New Orleans meet in London, Indianapolis and Tennessee clash for the first time. But I like this game to have playoff ranking meaning.

Week 5 New York Giants at Green Bay Packers Sun Oct 9

The set will finally be completed in this game as the Packers become the 32nd team to play a regular season game in the UK. The sight of Aaron Rodgers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be one to behold.

Week 5 Dallas Cowboys at the Los Angeles Rams Sun Oct 9

There are concerns that Dallas may slip backwards in 2022, but there is enough talent on this team to make another playoff run. A win in LA against the Rams would prove the worthiness of the 2022 Cowboys.

Week 6 Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs Sun Oct 16

Given how the final quarter and overtime played out in January, this could be a 75-71 thriller with Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes each throwing for more than 1,000 yards. Lovers of defense, look away now.

Week 6 Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers Mon Oct 17

Russell Wilson's impact on the Broncos will be starting to take shape by the time he takes on a Chargers defense that has been bolstered by the offseason arrivals of Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson.

Week 7 Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans Sun Oct 23

While Houston and Jacksonville will hope to be improved, the AFC South is likely to still come down to a battle between the Colts and the Titans. This, the second of their regular season clashes, could prove vital.

Week 8 Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars Sun Oct 30

The Jaguars will make a welcome return to Wembley Stadium and the prospect of watching Trevor Lawrence in a quarterback duel with Denver's Russell Wilson is truly mouth-watering.

Week 8 San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams Sun Oct 30

The Rams and 49ers played out three very good games in 2021, including the NFC Championship showdown that sent LA to the Super Bowl and left the Niners pondering what might have been.

Week 10 Seattle Seahawks at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sun Nov 13

History will be made in Munich as the first regular season game is played in Germany. The European fans will be treated to another appearance from the great Tom Brady. Who will hold the QB position in Seattle?

Week 11 Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills Sun Nov 20

Things are still very much up in the air for the Browns as we don't know when Deshaun Watson will take control of their offense. If he is leading the Browns in November, they can make a serious playoff run.

Week 12 Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts Mon Nov 28

Other teams around the league are getting more attention, but Pittsburgh and Indianapolis both have the potential to be in the playoff mix as we move past Thanksgiving. Will Kenny Pickett be playing in this one?

Week 13 Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals Sun Dec 4

The Bengals did the unexpected double over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in 2021, with the second of those victories ruining KC's Super Bowl dreams. Joe Burrow gives Cincy a chance to complete the hat-trick.

Week 15 Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills Sat Dec 17 or Sun Dec 18

The Bills have owned the Dolphins in recent years but if it proves to be the case that Miami have improved enough to contend, this could be a massive contest. Wintry weather will play a major factor in Buffalo.

Week 16 Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams Sun Dec 25

Merry Christmas everybody! Mark your cards. This one kicks off at 9.30pm in the UK and is not to be missed. Enjoy your lunch, play charades with the in-laws and then suggest everyone gets an early night!

Week 17 Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers Sun Jan 1

After a sleeping off the effects of New Year's Eve, settle down for a huge clash in the NFC North. The Packers will need plenty of points to see off Minnesota's Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook.

Week 18 Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals Sat Jan 7 or Sun Jan 8