Neil Reynolds' 1 Draft need for every NFC team

The 2026 NFL Draft is now just one week away and all 32 teams will be making their final preparations ahead of what is realistically the last major chance to affect their rosters before the next season kicks off in September.

Rolling on from yesterday where I focused on the AFC, I'm looking at one key need for each team in the National Football Conference. As I mentioned before, this position may not get addressed in round one. But these teams need to come out of the three-day selection process with an answer at this spot.

NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys – Edge Rusher

The Cowboys traded Micah Parsons away last summer and swung and missed on a Maxx Crosby trade this offseason. Picking up Rashan Gary does not completely stop that bleeding and that means making a further upgrade at this position will be key.

New York Giants – Defensive Tackle

The Giants gave up 145 rushing yards per game (at more than five yards per carry) to rank 31st in the league in 2025. Linebacker could also be an option but with Dexter Lawrence agitating for a trade, beef in the middle could be paramount.

Philadelphia Eagles – Edge Rusher

When at their best, the Eagles roll through pass rushers; keeping them fresh with constant rotation. They don't have enough right now after failing to convince Jaelan Phillips to re-sign. If a top talent is still there at pick 23, don't rule out a tight end.

Washington Commanders – Wide Receiver

The Commanders made moves to upgrade the league's worst defense from a year ago by adding a pair of edge rushers in Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson; as well as linebacker Leo Chenal. So, it makes sense to find a young receiver to pair with Terry McLaurin.

NFC NORTH

Chicago Bears – Edge Rusher

The Bears haven't used a first-round pick on a defender since 2018 but with Caleb Williams shining on the other side of the ball, the offense is in good shape. Finding an edge rusher to play opposite Montez Sweat is one option. Or adding a safety could be another.

Detroit Lions – Edge Rusher

The Lions need to bolster both lines, but the offensive side did see some depth added via free agency. In a division with Caleb Williams, Jordan Love and now the elusive Kyler Murray, you can never have enough quarterback hunters. Replacing Al-Quadin Muhammad is vital.

Green Bay Packers – Cornerback

The Packers also need edge rushing help with Micah Parsons unlikely to be at full speed come season kick-off (they also lost Rashan Gary and Kingsley Enagbare). But Green Bay cornerbacks had just one interception in 2025 and the addition of Benjamin St. Juste is not enough.

Minnesota Vikings – Center

The Vikings allowed pressure on 30 percent of quarterback drop-backs in 2025 and now veteran center Ryan Kelly has retired. Safety could also be an option, but it's hard to run an efficient offense without a key figure at the heart of the line.

NFC SOUTH

Atlanta Falcons – Linebacker

The Falcons – who do not have a first-round pick – struggled to stop the run last season, even with tackling machine linebacker Kaden Elliss leading the way. He is now back in New Orleans with the Saints. Receiver depth should also be addressed, but not early on.

Carolina Panthers – Safety

The defense – which was terrible two seasons ago – is heading in the right direction. But there is still work to be done. Nick Scott is a serviceable safety, but he turns 30 just after the Draft. Adding a versatile playmaker to a secondary already featuring Jaycee Horn would be exciting.

New Orleans Saints – Wide Receiver

Before the start of free agency, I would have opted for a running back here. But Travis Etienne is more than capable of carrying the load. But who shines at receiver opposite Chris Olave? Mason Tipton and DeVaughn Vele are the current options. That's not nearly enough.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Edge Rusher

Vita Vea represented Tampa's biggest pass rush threat in 2025 and his four and a half sacks were admirable for a nose tackle. But there was no game-changer at the position and the free agency signing of Muhammad from Detroit does not go far enough.

NFC WEST

Arizona Cardinals – Quarterback

While they have Jacoby Brissett at the helm and Gardner Minshew in reserve, the Cardinals don't have a long-term franchise quarterback in the building. They have other needs and this class is not loaded with passers, but if anyone is going to take a gamble, it could be Arizona.

Los Angeles Rams – Wide Receiver

This may sound ludicrous when Davante Adams led the NFL in receiving touchdowns and Puka Nacua led the league with 129 receptions. But one was the subject of trade talk this offseason and the other is in rehab. Even if both are on their A-games, a third WR target would be welcomed.

San Francisco 49ers – Safety

The 49ers went into the offseason needing some help at receiver and on the defensive side of the ball. They added Mike Evans and Christian Kirk to the passing game, clearing the way to draft a difference-maker on defense. That could be a lineman, but more likely a safety.

Seattle Seahawks – Running Back