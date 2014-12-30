Nebraska's Randy Gregory intends to enter 2015 NFL Draft

Gregory (6-foot-6, 248 pounds) could stand to add more bulk and strength, and needs to hold the point of attack better against the run. But he has a quick first step and is speedy off the edge (he has been clocked as fast as 4.67 seconds in the 40), and his upside as a pass rusher is tremendous -- and NFL teams have shown a willingness to overlook a lack of size when they draft pass rushers. Consider recent first-round selections Bruce Irvin (2012, by the Seattle Seahawks), Dion Jordan (2013, by the Miami Dolphins), Barkevious Mingo (2013, by the Cleveland Browns) and Dee Ford (2014, by the Kansas City Chiefs) as proof.