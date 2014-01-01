Nebraska's Ameer Abdullah rushes for 122 yards in victory

Abdullah too often is overlooked when the nation's top tailbacks are mentioned. While he has had fumbling issues, he also has been ultra-productive. He finished this season with 1,690 yards -- fourth-most in school history -- and Wednesday's performance was his 11th 100-yard performance of the season. In addition, he was the definite focal point of the Huskers' offensive effort in the Gator Bowl; Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. completed just six passes, though two did go for touchdowns.