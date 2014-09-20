Nebraska's Ameer Abdullah runs for 229 yards, 2 TDs in victory

It was quite a night for Nebraska senior running back Ameer Abdullah: He rushed for 229 yards and two touchdowns, caught a TD pass, moved into third place on the school's career rushing list and became the Huskers' career leader in all-purpose yards as the Huskers downed Miami, 41-31.
Abdullah (5-foot-9, 200 pounds) now has 5,760 all-purpose yards, passing Heisman winner Johnny Rodgers (5,586) on Saturday night. It was the 20th 100-yard game of Abdullah's career, the most of any current FBS player and tied for second-most (with Ahman Green) in school history. Abdullah has 3,602 career rushing yards; Green is second in school history with 3,880 and Mike Rozier first with 4,780.
Abdullah's 3-yard TD reception tied it at 14 midway through the second quarter. His first rushing touchdown came early in the third quarter and gave Nebraska a 24-14 advantage, and his second finished the Huskers' scoring and gave them a 41-24 lead with 4:13 left in the game.
Abdullah had a career-high 35 carries as Nebraska did a ton of damage on the ground; the Huskers rushed for 345 yards on 54 carries and attempted just 13 passes. Nebraska finished with 458 total yards; the Huskers punted only once but they did commit two turnovers.
In addition, it was Abdullah's second 200-yard game of the season and the third of his career.
