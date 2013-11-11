Nebraska QB Taylor Martinez's college career appears to be over

It appears as if Nebraska quarterback Taylor Martinez's college career is over.
Martinez has played in just four games this season because of a variety of injuries. Monday, when asked about the possibility of Martinez playing again this season, Huskers coach Bo Pelini said, "I don't know if the chances are real good."
A foot injury -- specifically, to two toes on his left foot -- has been the toughest to shake, Pelini said.
Martinez, who was a four-year starter after redshirting as a true freshman, will leave with career school records for total offense (10,233 yards), passing yards (7,458) and touchdown passes (56).
Redshirt freshman Tommy Armstrong Jr. has started five games in Martinez's place, and the Huskers (7-2) are 5-0 in those starts.
Nebraska plays host to Michigan State on Saturday; the Huskers never have lost to the Spartans (7-0). The winner becomes the Legends Division frontrunner.
