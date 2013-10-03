Nebraska QB Taylor Martinez out Saturday vs. Illinois

Nebraska senior quarterback Taylor Martinez didn't practice Thursday and will miss Saturday's game with Illinois because of turf toe.
Martinez missed the Huskers' most recent game, Sept. 21 against South Dakota State, because of the injury. Nebraska was off last week, but Martinez's foot still isn't 100 percent.
Coach Bo Pelini said redshirt freshman Tommy Armstrong will start against the Illini; he also started against South Dakota State. Pelini said senior Ron Kellogg III, who split time with Armstrong against South Dakota State, also will play.
Armstrong, from suburban San Antonio, was a consensus top-10 dual-threat quarterback nationally in the 2012 recruiting class. He chose Nebraska over Baylor and TCU, among others.
"The advantage Tommy gives you is a little bit more in the run game, but I have confidence in both guys," Pelini told reporters after Thursday's practice. "I'm sure you'll see both guys in the game."
Saturday's game against the Illini is Nebraska's Big Ten opener. Illinois has been productive on offense but shaky on defense, a lot like Nebraska.
