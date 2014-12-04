Nebraska hires Oregon State's Mike Riley to replace Bo Pelini

"Although we are extremely disappointed of losing a person and coach the caliber of Mike Riley, we are happy for him regarding his new opportunity," De Carolis said in the statement. "We wish Mike, Dee and their family the best as his career begins a new chapter. Coach Riley has twice led a program, with integrity, to new heights and tremendous growth. The entire university owes him a well-deserved thank you. We are excited about the future for the loyal fans and donors of Beaver Nation as we launch our search for the new leader of our football program."