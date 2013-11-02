Nebraska 'Hail Mary' stuns Northwestern on final play

Freshman wide receiver Jordan Westerkamp caught a last-play "Hail Mary" from Ron Kellogg to give the Huskers a 27-24 win over Northwestern. The ball was tipped into the air in the end zone by Northwestern's Anthony Walker, and Westerkamp -- who was standing all along about 2 yards behind a large group of Wildcats and Huskers -- caught it to complete the 49-yard play.