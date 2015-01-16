NCAA to restore Joe Paterno wins, resolve Penn State case

The long-running saga between Penn State and the NCAA might finally be coming to an end.
As part of a proposed settlement agreement in a lawsuit between the NCAA, university and state of Pennsylvania officials, the college governing body is expected to restore wins that were previously taken away when sanctions were handed down to the school as part of its role in the Jerry Sandusky child abuse scandal.
The move not only allows multiple parties to move forward without the threat of continuing litigation, but it will restore the victories of former head coach Joe Paterno to make him the all-time winningest FBS coach again.
"Continuing this litigation would further delay the distribution of funds to child sexual abuse survivors for years, undermining the very intent of the fine," said Harris Pastides, University of South Carolina president and member of the NCAA Board of Governors. "While others will focus on the return of wins, our top priority is on protecting, educating and nurturing young people."
Penn State also agrees to commit $60 million to programs for the prevention and treatment of child sexual abuse.
The settlement effectively cancels all of the sanctions originally handed down to the university in 2012, which included a $60 million fine, vacating wins, a four-year postseason ban, numerous scholarship reductions and a five-year probation period. A number of the sanctions were already rolled back by the NCAA as part of the progress the school showed in making changes to how the department operated following the scandal.