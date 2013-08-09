NCAA refuses to grant a scrimmage waiver for Illinois

Illinois had planned to hold a scrimmage at Rantoul (Ill.) High on Monday, but the NCAA said "no" on Friday.
Illinois frequently holds its preseason practices at Camp Rantoul, at a former Air Force base. The base is big, with fields, sleeping quarters and a dining room that easily can handle 100-plus people. In the past, the Illini have held one scrimmage a year at the local high school.
In 2011, though, the NCAA passed a rule banning colleges from holding events at high school facilities, saying it could give a school a recruiting advantage. Illinois received a waiver from the NCAA in 2011, but that waiver was denied this season. The NCAA does not have to give a reason for a denied waiver.
While Illinois held preseason camp in Rantoul last season, it didn't hold a scrimmage and thus didn't ask for a waiver.
Instead of the scrimmage at the high school, the Illini will scrimmage at the old Air Force base on Monday.
Camp Rantoul is about 25 miles from Illinois' campus in Champaign.