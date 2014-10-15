NCAA issues waiver allowing greater access to insurance

While schools can still pick up the tab for their players, it seems far more likely they'll want to reserve their allotment of the Student Assistance Fund for other purposes. Those athletes still are able to get the insurance policy they need, just without the school's help. This could be a boon to underclassmen who are top prospects, as those like UCLA linebacker Myles Jack could get a policy earlier than normal and borrow against potential NFL riches in order to not break the bank.