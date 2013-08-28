NCAA agrees to TAMU-suggested suspension of Johnny Manziel

Clearly unable to verify what ESPN had reported three times -- that Manziel had accepted money for mass autograph sessions with dealers -- the NCAA was left to rely on Manziel himself. Once that was clear, stipulating with TAMU's recommendation was a given. A one-half suspension isn't the sort of thing the NCAA does. It's a penalty largely unique to the institutional level, much the way the Aggies just assesed a one-half suspension last week to defensive back Deshazor Everett.