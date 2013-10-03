NC State's Rob Crisp to miss another game with concussion

The star-crossed college career of North Carolina State senior offensive tackle Rob Crisp continues with news that he will miss his third consecutive game with a concussion.
Crisp was a consensus national top-50 prospect as a high school senior and signed with the hometown Wolfpack in 2010. But Crisp (6-feet-7, 300 pounds) has been hampered by injuries and inconsistency, and hasn't lived up to the hype.
Before this season, he was seen as a likely third-day pick in the 2014 draft because he has the needed physical tools, including good quickness and agility. But the concussion and past injuries may lead to him going undrafted. He told reporters in August he was in the best shape of his life, but he was injured in the second game, a win over Richmond.
Crisp began his true freshman season as the Wolfpack's starting left tackle, but his playing time was cut considerably after the opener (more than half his snaps for the season came in Game 1). He played well as a sophomore right tackle in 2011, not allowing a sack, then missed five games last season at left tackle with a broken tailbone and never was 100 percent when he came back.
NC State also will be without starting defensive end Daryl Cato-Bishop (6-3, 266) against Wake Forest. Cato-Bishop, a senior, is a physical player with a good motor. He had a combined 12 sacks in the past two seasons despite not being all that quick.
