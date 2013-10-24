NC State at Florida State is top ACC game in Week 9

The skinny: This will be the first game without an NCAA cloud for Miami since the 2010 season. The Hurricanes are seventh in this week's BCS standings and should cruise past the Demon Deacons. Sophomore TB Duke Johnson (5-9, 196) has been cleared to play after suffering from a migraine in last week's win over North Carolina. Miami senior QB Stephen Morris (6-2, 218) has been inconsistent this season. Wake senior WR Michael Campanaro (5-11, 190) has 55 receptions and must have a big game if Wake is to keep this close. Wake senior NT Nikita Whitlock (5-11, 250) lacks size and bulk, but is a disruptive force with 13.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Can Miami's interior offensive line keep Whitlock out of the backfield? Miami junior LB Denzel Perryman (6-0, 240) is playing at a high level.