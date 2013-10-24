NC State at Florida State is top ACC game in Week 9

Published: Oct 24, 2013 at 05:23 AM

Florida State placed itself squarely in the national title hunt last Saturday by blowing out Clemson in a battle of top-five teams.

The Seminoles proved they belong in the top five and are No. 2 in this week's BCS standings. The computer rankings are such that FSU could slip to No. 3 in the BCS next week, but the Seminoles are going to hang around the top three for the rest of the season.

The only thing FSU has to guard against this week is complacency. The Seminoles welcome in North Carolina State (3-3) this week, and the only way FSU loses is if it beats itself with turnovers.

Here's a look at all the games involving ACC teams this week, ranked from worst game to best:

7. Boston College at North Carolina, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ACC syndication/ESPN GamePlan

Rating: 1 star

The skinny: UNC has been the ACC's biggest disappointment. Tar Heels junior TE Eric Ebron (6-foot-4, 245), though, has played at a high level and might be the best player in the nation at his position. He will put pressure on a shaky secondary. BC senior LBs Steele Divitto (6-2, 237) and Kevin Pierre-Louis (6-1, 225) have combined for 107 tackles. Two senior quarterbacks, BC's Chase Rettig (6-3, 206) and UNC's Bryn Renner (6-3, 225), should have success against shaky secondaries.

6. Pittsburgh at Navy, Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Rating: 1 star

The skinny: Pitt WRs Tyler Boyd (6-2, 185) and Devin Street (6-4, 195) should have a field day if Panthers senior QB Tom Savage (6-5, 230) can get them the ball. Pitt senior DT Aaron Donald (6-0, 285) is as disruptive an interior defensive lineman as there is in the nation, and his ability to stuff the run will be on display against the Midshipmen's triple-option offense. Donald has eight sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss and eight quarterback hurries.

5. Georgia Tech at Virginia, Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, ACC syndication

Rating: 1 star

The skinny: Virginia has lost four in a row, and the season looks to have gotten away from coach Mike London, who is on the hot seat. Can the Cavaliers' defensive front hold up against the Yellow Jackets' triple option? That seems doubtful. Georgia Tech's linebackers are playing well, but senior DE Jeremiah Attaochu (6-3, 242), who was moved from linebacker this season, needs to make more plays.

4. Duke at Virginia Tech, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Rating: 2 stars

The skinny: Duke is one win from bowl eligibility, but it's hard to see the Blue Devils' offense doing much against the Hokies' stout defense. Virginia Tech senior QB Logan Thomas (6-6, 257) is playing well of late; will that surge continue? The Hokies may have the nation's best secondary with the return of senior CB Antone Exum (6-1, 220), who hasn't played this season while recovering from February knee surgery. Senior CB Kyle Fuller (6-0, 194) has two picks and 10 pass breakups. Senior DT Luther Hopkins (6-0, 311) has 32 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss, and his battles with Duke guards Laken Tomlinson (6-3, 320) and Dave Harding (6-4, 285) should be good ones.

3. Wake Forest at Miami, Saturday, 12 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Rating: 2 stars

The skinny: This will be the first game without an NCAA cloud for Miami since the 2010 season. The Hurricanes are seventh in this week's BCS standings and should cruise past the Demon Deacons. Sophomore TB Duke Johnson (5-9, 196) has been cleared to play after suffering from a migraine in last week's win over North Carolina. Miami senior QB Stephen Morris (6-2, 218) has been inconsistent this season. Wake senior WR Michael Campanaro (5-11, 190) has 55 receptions and must have a big game if Wake is to keep this close. Wake senior NT Nikita Whitlock (5-11, 250) lacks size and bulk, but is a disruptive force with 13.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Can Miami's interior offensive line keep Whitlock out of the backfield? Miami junior LB Denzel Perryman (6-0, 240) is playing at a high level.

2. Clemson at Maryland, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Rating: 2 stars

The skinny: This game lost a lot of luster in the past week, what with Clemson getting blown out at home by Florida State last week and Maryland coming in off a 24-point loss to Wake Forest in which it lost its two best receivers (Stefon Diggs, Deon Long) for the season with broken legs. Clemson senior QB Tajh Boyd (6-1, 225) played poorly against FSU but should get back on track against a Terps defense that isn't nearly as good as FSU's. Clemson junior WR Sammy Watkins (6-1, 205) has a TD reception in four consecutive games and should have room to operate against the Terps' secondary. Clemson junior DE Vic Beasley (6-2, 235) and Maryland senior OLB Marcus Whitfield (6-3, 250) are two of the better pass rushers in the ACC.

1. North Carolina State at Florida State, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC regional/ESPN2

Rating: 2.5 stars

The skinny: That this is the ACC's No. 1 game this week is proof that it's a light week in the league. FSU redshirt freshman QB Jameis Winston (6-4, 228) should have his way against a shaky Wolfpack secondary. NC State starting QB Brandon Mitchell is expected to play; he has been out with an injured foot since the first half of the season opener. He is a good runner, but FSU's defense -- led by senior CB Lamarcus Joyner (5-8, 190) and senior LBs Christian Jones (6-4, 235) and Telvin Smith (6-3, 218) -- will not respect his passing arm. A weird stat: The Wolfpack has defeated FSU the past four times the Seminoles have been ranked (2005, '06, '10, '12).

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

