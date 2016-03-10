NBA veteran Nate Robinson wants chance at NFL

It's one thing to be too small, another to be too old.
By a skeptic's standard, Nate Robinson is both -- along with being inexperienced in football -- but the 11-year NBA veteran doesn't care. At 5-foot-9, 180 pounds, and on the wrong side of 30 years old (he'll be 32 in May), Robinson wants to make a run at an NFL career.
He needs no convincing, as this video, which was released this week via The Lead Sports, reveals. The rest of us most certainly do:
Robinson played basketball at Washington and began his NBA career with the New York Knicks in 2005. He averaged a career-best 17.3 points per game in his fourth season. So roughly eight years after peaking in one professional sport, he'll try to establish himself in another. Presumably, if Robinson could thrive anywhere in pro football, it would be as a slot receiver, return specialist, or perhaps a cornerback.
It's OK -- you can admire the determination without buying the plausibility.
Robinson last played football as a freshman at UW, starting six games at cornerback and intercepting two passes. His coach at the time was Rick Neuheisel.
"In my mind, I've seen one athlete that can do this," Neuheisel says in the video. "And that's Nate Robinson."
We can only hope that if a team gives him a training camp shot, HBO's Hard Knocks will be there to capture it up close.