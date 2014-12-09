Navy will unveil 'Don't Tread On Me' uniforms vs. Army

Published: Dec 09, 2014 at 09:41 AM
navy_gloves_tos.jpg

The Army-Navy game is one of the greatest annual sporting traditions in America, and a fitting way to cap the 2014 college football regular season. This year's edition (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET on CBS) marks the 115th meeting between the two service academies in a rivalry that dates back to 1890.

Recently, the Army-Navy game has embraced a new tradition of introducing alternate, patriotic-themed gear. That will continue in dramatic fashion on Saturday when Navy unleashes its new "Don't Tread On Me" uniforms.

The rattlesnake emblem with the "Don't Tread on Me" slogan is famously associated with Revolutionary War-era America. A red-and-white striped "Don't Tread" flag was flown (we assume with intense pride) by the Continental Navy. All U.S. Navy ships flew the "Don't Tread On Me" -- as per an order in 2002 -- throughout the duration of the war on terrorism.

With that backstory as inspiration, Navy's wicked new Under Armour threads feature the rattleshake wrapped around the Navy "N" on the helmet and placement of 13 red-and-white stripes to signify the original American colonies.

navy_helmet_tos.jpg

Navy's latest getups could go down as one of the most patriotic uniforms ever unleashed. However, until we see the Midshipmen in action Saturday in order to make a more informed judgment, here are my most patriotic recent college football alternate uniforms power rankings:

5. Army (vs. Western Kentucky, 2013)
There have been countless helmet-logos-as-American-flags incarnations recently, so whatever cool alternate uniform unleashed by a service academy is decidedly more cool by default, because ... it's being done so by a service academy. Camo is just way too appropriate and we'd suggest a permanent move to such a look, but then that would prevent other alternate looks on a more epic scale (see No. 1).

4. Northwestern (vs. Michigan, 2013)
Northwestern toed the fine line between art and carnage with a special uniform designed to help create awareness for the Wounded Warrior Project. The uniform drew criticism for making people feel uncomfortable over splattered red coloring that was interpreted as blood.

3. Navy (vs. Ohio State, 2014)
Navy opened this season in stellar fashion, pushing Ohio State to the brink of a monumental upset while wearing some of the best uniforms ever created. The uniform was designed to mimic the Navy's Summer Whites military uniform. The helmet featured an anchor, and stripes along the shoulder pads and pants were used to identify a player's rank in the Naval Academy.

2. Maryland (vs. West Virginia, 2014)
The outline of Fort McHenry colored with the American flag serves as the helmet logo, and words from Francis Scott Key's poem "Defence of Fort McHenry" grace the helmet shell and jersey sleeves. This is all made to honor the 200th anniversary of the British forces' bombardment of Fort McHenry during the Battle of Baltimore, which took place from Sept. 12-15, 1814, and the dramatic anthem it inspired.

1. Army (vs. Navy, 2012)
The 113th meeting of the Army and Navy football teams featured a Black Knights uniform that commemorated the Battle of the Bulge, a seminal moment toward ultimate victory in the European theater of World War II. Emblazoned through the players' jersey numbers was a map of the region in which the German offensive and Allied counteroffensive took place. Each map featured detailed typography, unit identification and troop movements. These uniforms are awe-inspiring on an epic scale. These Army uniforms aren't just the greatest of the college football patriotic alternate uniforms, but arguably the greatest college football alternate uniform of all time.

Follow Jim Reineking on Twitter @jimreineking.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
news

Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
news

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley will miss pro day due to back procedure

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will have a microdiscectomy on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Farley's agent Drew Rosenhaus. Noted back specialist Robert Watkins will perform the procedure, and Farley will not participate in his pro day on Friday, per Rapoport.
news

Heisman winner DeVonta Smith reveals he weighs 170 pounds, won't participate in Alabama pro day

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith answered one of the biggest scouting questions surrounding Alabama's pro day, scheduled for Tuesday, without even stepping on the field.
news

Les Miles out as Kansas head coach following sexual misconduct allegations 

Les Miles is out as Kansas' head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.
news

Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone joining Alabama staff as OL coach

Less than a month after Doug Marrone's tenure in Jacksonville ended with the conclusion of another disheartening season, the coach has found a new job. Marrone is joining the Alabama football staff as its offensive line coach, the school announced Monday. 
news

Crimson Tide star WR DeVonta Smith shines brightest in Alabama's title win

DeVonta Smith capped his college career, validated his Heisman Trophy, and gave NFL general managers plenty to think about Monday with a stunning performance to lead Alabama's 52-24 win over Ohio State in the CFP National Championship.
news

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence announces intention to enter 2021 NFL Draft

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence announced his intention to enter the 2021 NFL Draft on Wednesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW