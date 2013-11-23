Navy's Keenan Reynolds rushes for 7 TDs in 3-OT win

Navy sophomore quarterback Keenan Reynolds rushed for seven TDs Friday night, setting a FBS record in the process.
Reynolds and Navy beat host San Jose State 58-52 in triple overtime. The seven TDs, including the 25-yard game-winning score in the third overtime, set a FBS record for single-game rushing touchdowns by a quarterback. The record had been six: Air Force's Dee Dowis in 1989 and Navy's Craig Candeto in 2002.
The FBS record for rushing touchdowns in a game by a player at any position is eight, set by Illinois' Howard Griffith in 1990.
Reynolds has 26 rushing touchdowns this season, one shy of the FBS single-season quarterback record of 27 (Navy's Ricky Dobbs in 2009 and Kansas State's Collin Klein in 2011). Reynolds has two games left to break the record.
Reynolds rushed for 240 yards on 36 carries as the Midshipmen improved to 7-4.
Reynolds' performance overshadowed that of San Jose State senior quarterback David Fales, who was 42 of 56 for 440 yards and five touchdowns. But Fales also threw an interception in the third overtime, and Reynolds' game-winning run came on the next play.
It was Fales' fourth 400-yard game of the season and the fifth in the past two seasons. He has thrown for 300 yards 15 times in the 24 games he has started for the Spartans.
Navy (7-4) already has clinched a spot in the Armed Forces Bowl. San Jose State (5-6) must win at home against Fresno State next week to become bowl-eligible. While the Spartans will be playing for bowl eligibility, Fresno State (10-0) likely will be playing to finish off an unbeaten regular season and to keep alive its BCS hopes.
