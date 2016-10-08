Navy forces three Greg Ward turnovers in 46-40 upset of Houston

Houston's undefeated season is over.
And perhaps, its College Football Playoff chances with it.
Navy defeated the Cougars 46-40 Saturday to upend the No. 6-ranked team in the nation, prying three turnovers from Houston's explosive offense and grinding for 306 rushing yards offensively. Cougars star QB Greg Ward threw two interceptions and lost a fumble on a sack that set up a tie-breaking touchdown for the Midshipmen.
Without the benefit of a Power Five conference schedule, a one-loss Cougars team could struggle to gain traction in the CFP standings, which debut Nov. 1. Houston has a win over Oklahoma, but has just one Power Five opponent left on its schedule in Louisville on Nov. 17.
Navy's triple-option offense gave Houston trouble.
Quarterback Will Worth rushed 32 times for 115 yards and Toneo Gulley added 63 on six carries.
Houston's defense denied Navy on a fourth-and-1 run with 6:42 remaining, trailing 41-33, but the Cougars' offense failed to convert a first down, and the ensuing punt sailed through the end zone for a Midshipmen safety and a 43-33 lead. Houston had won 18 consecutive starts by Ward, ending the longest active streak in the FBS.