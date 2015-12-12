Navy beats Army as Keenan Reynolds breaks Div. I record

Quarterback Keenan Reynolds capped his Navy regular-season career by breaking the NCAA Division I record for career rushing touchdowns against rival Army, with his 84th and 85th scores, as the Midshipmen won the game, 21-17.
Reynolds broke a 58-yard touchdown on an option keeper in the first quarter to tie the record, then broke it with a 1-yard plunge in the second quarter. The record had been shared by Georgia Southern's Adrian Peterson and Towson's Terrance West.
Reynolds has been a four-year starter in a triple-option offense at Navy, giving him plenty of rushing career rushing chances while helping the Midshipmen qualify for their fourth consecutive bowl appearance. Reynolds finished with 136 yards rushing on 21 carries, and threw a second-half touchdown pass that proved to be the game-winning score. Navy (10-2) trailed, 17-14, at halftime.
The Navy defense played a key role as well, forcing three fourth-quarter turnovers to turn away any chance of an Army comeback. The Black Knights (2-10) outgained Navy, 345-312, but were shut out in the second half.
Navy leads the all-time series with Army, 60-49-7, including 14 victories in a row. The Midshipmen have secured a berth in the Military Bowl on Dec. 28 against Pittsburgh.