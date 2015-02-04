National Signing Day: Top 10 2015 recruiting classes

Signing highly ranked classes doesn't guarantee success on the field in the fall -- but it helps. Using the 247sports.com's consensus class rankings for the past five recruiting cycles (2010-14, which takes into account true freshmen through fifth-year seniors for each school), three teams in the four-team playoff were among the top four recruiting schools in that five-year span; the other (Oregon) was 15th. (The Ducks are 16th this year.)