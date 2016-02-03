National Signing Day: Alabama has top recruiting class

The skinny: One can only wonder whether this class would have finished even higher had the Tigers' administration not given recruits every reason to wonder if LSU coach Les Miles would even be in charge. The decision to keep Miles, however, kept one of the nation's best recruiters in Baton Rouge, La., as well. With 16 in-state signees, LSU once again was able to compile one of the nation's top classes without venturing too far outside state borders.