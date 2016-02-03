Nation's No. 1 recruit Rashan Gary chooses Michigan

Jim Harbaugh's signing-day celebration didn't need a commitment from the nation's No. 1 recruit to be the craziest thing to happen on Wednesday, but he got his man, anyway.
Defensive tackle Rashan Gary (6-foot-4, 287 pounds), the No. 1-ranked recruit in the nation by Rivals.c, chose the Wolverines on Wednesday with a nationally-televised announcement on ESPN2. Gary, of Paramus (N.J.) Catholic High, signed with Michigan over Clemson. Before narrowing to two choices, he was also considering Ole Miss, Alabama, Auburn, and USC among scholarship offers from virtually every top program in the nation.
"That's the place I felt comfortable, the place where my family felt comfortable, and the place where I felt the academic support is great," Gary said on ESPN2. "The degree holds a lot of weight, so I feel it's going to help me for a lifetime to make sure I can provide for my family."
WXYZ-TV's Brad Galli reports this video captures the moment Harbaugh learned of Gary's decision. Harbaugh isn't always cool, calm and collected, but he kept his composure after seeing the news.
Gary was Michigan's lone five-star signee, though the Wolverines were poised for a top-10 signing class entering the final hours of signing day.