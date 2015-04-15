Nate Orchard excited about meeting with Joey Porter

If Orchard emerges as one of the top pass rushers to come out of the 2015 draft, it will come at a bargain price compared to where others such as Dante Fowler, Shane Ray and Vic Beasley will be chosen. The Steelers have the No. 22 overall pick in the first round. NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein projects Kentucky pass rusher Bud Dupree to be Pittsburgh's choice. The club also has big draft needs in the secondary, however, and if it commits the No. 22 pick to a defensive back, Orchard could easily be in play for a later pick.