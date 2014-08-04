NASA secures SEC Network feed in space for astronaut

It will surely be the only place you'll ever see NASA listed together with Dish Network, Comcast Cable and other major television programming providers, but leave it to the SEC to link them. NASA has arranged for the fledgling network, a conjunctive effort between the SEC and ESPN that launches Aug. 14, to be available to astronaut Barry Wilmore during a five-month visit to the International Space Station, according to tennessean.com.
"I don't watch a lot of sports -- my wife might not agree with that -- but I do like to watch football, the SEC Game of the Week, and I try to catch (Tennessee) Tech every chance I get," the former Golden Eagles player said.
According to the report, Wilmore will have to watch Tennessee Tech games online -- without an SEC team on Tech's schedule, they won't be on the SEC Network.
Meanwhile, the SECN has struck carrier deals with just about every major provider under the sun, except DirecTV, which is reportedly close to a deal, as well. The network will carry 45 SEC football games this season and over 1,000 live SEC athletic events in its first year. All 14 SEC teams will appear on the network within the first month of the season, beginning with an Aug. 28 doubleheader of Texas A&M vs. South Carolina, and Vanderbilt vs. Temple.
Wilmore will be back on Earth in March.
Just in time for spring practice.