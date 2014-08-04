NASA secures SEC Network feed in space for astronaut

Meanwhile, the SECN has struck carrier deals with just about every major provider under the sun, except DirecTV, which is reportedly close to a deal, as well. The network will carry 45 SEC football games this season and over 1,000 live SEC athletic events in its first year. All 14 SEC teams will appear on the network within the first month of the season, beginning with an Aug. 28 doubleheader of Texas A&M vs. South Carolina, and Vanderbilt vs. Temple.