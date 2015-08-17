N.C. State walk-on learns of scholarship award

2. Quarterback talk. In the SEC on Monday, one quarterback competition ended as expected, while a murky one only got murkier. Pat Towles, despite struggles toward the end of last season, was named the starter at Kentucky. He's good enough to put UK in a bowl game, which is why coach Mark Stoops' choice wasn't a hard one. Meanwhile, the Alabama quarterback battle just gets more complicated. Jake Coker, the second-year transfer from FSU who lost the starting nod to Blake Sims last year, has a minor ankle injury that will keep him out of the most important practice week he's ever had at Alabama. He's battling four younger players for the job, and he did nothing to take the lead in the hunt in UA's first fall scrimmage. If he doesn't play in this weekend's scrimmage, the last wheel on the Coker hype machine comes off.